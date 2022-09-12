Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate

LAS CRUCES, NM – The 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule is complete.

Monday morning, Head Coach Jody Adams announced the 12-game schedule that the Aggies will participate in this season prior to Entering WAC play.

🚨 Non-Conference Schedule Drop🚨@coachjodyadams and the Aggies will open the season on Nov. 7 at Colorado!👀 📰 | https://t.co/SFzGrPhWkr#AggieUp | #ReloadTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/8UhryrHz2A — NM State WBB (@NMStateWBB) September 12, 2022

For just the fifth time in program history and the first time since the 1995-96 season, NM State’s season opener will come against a Power Five program as the Aggies pay a visit to Pac-12 member Colorado on Nov. 7. This will also mark the second time in team history that the Buffaloes will be the Aggies’ first opponent as the Mike Petersen-led Aggies visited 12th-ranked Colorado on Nov. 15, 1995.

Following its bout against Colorado, NM State will be in Las Cruces for its home opener on November 9 as they welcome in-state foe New Mexico Highlands. The Aggies will stay with the Land of Enchantment theme for their ensuing contest as New Mexico pays a visit to the Pan American Center on November 15.

Then, the Aggies will head north to Colorado for the Denver Classic Hosted by The University of Denver. While in the state’s capital, the Aggies will first see the Pioneers of Denver on Nov. 25.

The contest between the Aggies and Pioneers will serve as a bit of a rekindling as NM State and Denver have resided in the same conference on two separate occasions in their program’s history. The two were first league opponents when their time in the Sun Belt coincided from 2004-05. Years later, the Pioneers would find themselves in the Aggies’ long-time home of the WAC for just one season (2012-13).

The Aggies’ will take the floor a second time at the Denver Classic when they collide with Yale on Nov. 26. This will mark just the second time in NM State program history that they will face a school from the Ivy League with the first instance coming on Dec. 28, 1997, when they defeated Brown, 64-51.

Just as they will do on the front end of the Denver Classic, the Aggies will follow the road trip with a rivalry tilt as they take a drive down I-10 to face off with the Miners on November 30.

NM State will stay on the road for their second stint at a non-conference classic – heading to southern California for the San Diego Classic where they will face the host Toreros on Dec. 3 before dueling with Idaho on Dec. 4.

The non-conference meeting between the Aggies and Vandals will look familiar to some as NM State and Idaho crossed paths when they were both members of the Big West from 1996-2000 and then again when they shared space in the WAC from 2005-14.

The next two games will wrap up a pair of home-and-home rivalry series as the Aggies visit the Lobos on Dec. 11 while UTEP repays the Aggies a visit two days later.

A road meeting against Portland State will be next on the Docket with the Aggies facing the Vikings on Dec. 17 prior to wrapping up the non-conference portion of the schedule with a home game against Northern New Mexico on December 20.

2022 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Monday, November 7 – at Colorado

Wednesday, November 9 – vs. New Mexico Highlands

Tuesday, November 15 – vs. New Mexico

Friday, November 25 – at Denver*

Saturday, November 26 – vs. Yale*

Wednesday, November 30 – at UTEP

Saturday, December 3 – at San Diego#

Sunday, December 4 – vs. Idaho#

Sunday, December 11 – at New Mexico

Tuesday, December 13 – vs. UTEP

Saturday, December 17 – at Portland State

Tuesday, December 20 – vs. Northern New Mexico

Bold indicates home game

*Denver Classic (Denver, Colo.)

#San Diego Classic (San Diego, Calif.)



