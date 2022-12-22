Women’s Basketball Announces Free Youth Tickets for All SEC Home Games

– Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 29, against Tennessee, Florida Women’s basketball will welcome all fans, 18 years and younger, to attend the eight Southeastern Conference home games during the 2023 season for free.

Youth can enter for free through gate 1 of Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on game days. Youth are not required to visit the box office prior to entry.

The 2023 SEC Slate features exciting home matchups against Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and more. Each Sunday features free ice cream for the first 200 fans and post-game layups on the court for all in attendance.

Select games will also feature a youth run-out tunnel, where kids, 18 and younger, can high-five their favorite players and coaches before tip-off.

SEC play is slated to get started on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 pm ET against the visiting Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

All tickets are general admission seating. Doors open 1 hour prior to tip off and this offer is not valid with any group ticket purchase or experience. Adults can purchase tickets for only $5 in advance online by clicking here or on game day at the O’Connell Center box office.

