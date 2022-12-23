Women’s Basketball Announces Camp Dates for Summer 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte 49ers Women’s basketball team has summer camp dates set for June 2023 announced on Tuesday afternoon. The reigning C-USA Champions will host a day camp, team camp and elite camp in June.

ELITE CAMP

The first of two Elite Camps will take place on Thursday, June 8th followed by Thursday, June 22nd. Camp time will run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Elite Camps will be geared towards individual instruction and overall competition.

DAY CAMP

This year’s annual Day Camp will run Monday, June 19th through Thursday, June 22nd inside Halton Arena. Monday-Wednesday runs 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with Thursday wrapping up 9:00 am to 12 noon. Participants will practice game fundamentals such as dribbling, passing, shooting, defending and experience being part of a team. Games, races, and one-on-one interaction with team players and staff ensure a fun time!

TEAM CAMP

The always popular Team Camp runs the Hardwood the weekend of June 23rd through June 25th. Friday begins at 1:00 pm until 10:00 pm Saturday follows 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and Sunday finishes 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Team Camp is a fun and intense environment designed to challenge each team to compete as a group. JV and Varsity High School teams are welcome! Teams can register for one, two or all three days.

SIGN UP NOW

For more information and to sign up, visit the 49ers camp website by clicking HERE. Spots fill up quickly so sign up today!