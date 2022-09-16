Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Start Times
BOSTON – The Boston University Women’s basketball program has released home start times for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
The 48th varsity season of BU Women’s basketball will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, when the Terriers host Northeastern at Case Gym at 4:30 pm That day will feature a BU basketball doubleheader, with the men’s team also hosting the Huskies at 7:30 pm
In all, the Terriers will have 14 home dates at Case Gym. BU will welcome five non-conference foes to Terrier Town, including local foes Merrimack (Dec. 7 at 6 pm) and Harvard (Dec. 21 at 6 pm).
BU will play all nine Patriot League opponents once the calendar turns over to 2023, starting with a Matchup against Bucknell on Jan. 2 at 6 pm Four of the Terriers’ league contests will tip off at 6 pm, with all weekend games beginning at 2 pm or 4 pm
For the full 29-game schedule, please click here.
Season tickets and individual game tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are all available using the links at the top of the article.
The 2022-23 Terriers welcome back 10 letterwinners from last year’s team, including All-Patriot League honorees Sydney Johnson, Maren Durant, Caitlin Weimarand Alex Giannaros. Head Coach Melissa Graves embarks on her second season at the helm after Guiding BU to 12 Patriot League victories a season ago, matching the program’s season record.