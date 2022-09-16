Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Start Times

BOSTON – The Boston University Women’s basketball program has released home start times for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The 48th varsity season of BU Women’s basketball will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, when the Terriers host Northeastern at Case Gym at 4:30 pm That day will feature a BU basketball doubleheader, with the men’s team also hosting the Huskies at 7:30 pm

In all, the Terriers will have 14 home dates at Case Gym. BU will welcome five non-conference foes to Terrier Town, including local foes Merrimack (Dec. 7 at 6 pm) and Harvard (Dec. 21 at 6 pm).

BU will play all nine Patriot League opponents once the calendar turns over to 2023, starting with a Matchup against Bucknell on Jan. 2 at 6 pm Four of the Terriers’ league contests will tip off at 6 pm, with all weekend games beginning at 2 pm or 4 pm

For the full 29-game schedule, please click here.

