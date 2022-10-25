Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Season Captains

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Juniors Hannah Spitzley , Gabi Saxman , Megan Wagner and Taylor Williams have been selected as team captains for the 2022-23 Western Michigan Women’s basketball season.

Spitzley, Wagner, and Taylor are returning starters and Saxman provided a spark off the bench last year.

“These four young ladies have done an incredible job starting this past summer, where they were called our leadership group,” said Head Coach Shane Clipfell . “The goal was for them to both want and earn the Privilege along with the responsibility of being named Captains by their peers.”

Spitzley started 27 of her 30 appearances for the Broncos last season, averaging 4.4 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game. She registered 32 steals and 33 assists. Spitzley recorded her first career double-double against Miami (OH) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Wagner appeared and started in all 30 games for Western Michigan last season, averaging 5 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game. She registered 33 steals and led the team with 98 assists, recording the season-high for assists in a game against Valparaiso University with nine. Wagner added a career-high seven free throws in an overtime win at Saint Mary’s College and scored a season-high 12 points in a road win over Eastern Michigan.

Williams started 27 of her 28 appearances for WMU, averaging 11.9 points per game and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game. She led the team in steals with 45, registered 26 assists, and led the team in blocks with 29. Williams recorded nine double-doubles and a career-high for blocks in a game with six. Williams finished 18 games scoring double figures, including 10 games pulling 10 or more rebounds.

Saxman appeared in 30 games for the Broncos last season, averaging 1.1 points per game and 0.6 rebounds per game. She registered 25 steals and 26 assists, recording the program record for steals in a game against Olivet with 11. Saxman was named to the NCSA All-American Award, recognizing her dedication to strength training and conditioning.

All four Bronco Captains were named to the Academic All-MAC team and the 2021-22 Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, marking Western Michigan’s first time in program history to receive this honor.

In addition to Spitzley, Wagner, Williams, and Saxman, Western Michigan Returns 13 of 14 players from last season with the addition of freshman guard Alli Carlson .

Heading into the new season, Western Michigan looks for a new level of maturity. This is the first time in several years that the Broncos have named a Captain leadership group. “It’s not easy to have captains, it takes a special group,” added Coach Clipfell. “This group has already made an impact on their team, and we know that will continue as the season progresses.”

The Broncos begin the 2022-23 campaign with its home opener at University Arena on Monday, Nov. 7 against Loyola Chicago at 7 pm