Women’s Basketball announces 2022-23 schedule

AUSTIN, Texas — A road game against 2022 NCAA runner-up Connecticut, a neutral-site contest in Dallas against USC and an appearance in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas highlight the 2022-23 University of Texas Women’s Basketball non-conference schedule. The Big 12 announced the league schedule today with Texas playing a double round-robin format consisting of 18 games, with league members playing each other twice.

The Longhorns, who posted a 29-7 mark while advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight for the second straight season and winning the Big 12 Tournament crown, begin their third year under head Coach Vic Schaefer . Not including possible matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis event, four of UT’s 10 non-conference opponents advanced to the 2022 NCAA Tournament (Connecticut, Princeton, South Florida and Jackson State) and one qualified for the WNIT (Houston Christian). Six of the 10 opponents recorded at least 18 wins last year, four won their respective conference championship and five were among the top 85 nationally in the final 2021-22 NCAA Women’s Basketball NET rankings.

Texas’ seven possible opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis feature three teams that advanced to the 2022 NCAA Tournament (Louisville, Tennessee and Gonzaga) and three that qualified for the WNIT (South Dakota State, UCLA and Marquette). The Longhorns will start the tournament against Marquette.

Texas tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition against Wayland Baptist on Nov. 4. The Longhorns officially christen Moody Center with the first regular-season game against Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 11.

UT will travel to Storrs, Conn., for a Matchup against 2021 NCAA runner-up Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14. The Huskies went 30-6 last year and won the BIG EAST regular-season and tournament titles before falling to South Carolina in the NCAA Championship game.

Texas then heads to Paradise Island, Bahamas to participate in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 19-21 (Saturday-Monday). In addition to the Longhorns, the eight-team field includes Louisville (29-5 record last year and advanced to the NCAA semifinals), Tennessee (25-9 in 2021-22 and reached the NCAA Round of 16), Gonzaga (27- 7 last year, West Coast Conference Tournament Champions and advanced to the NCAA Round of 32), South Dakota State (29-9 last year, Summit League regular-season Champions and WNIT champions), UCLA (WNIT semifinals last season), Marquette ( 23-11 in 2021-22 and reached the WNIT Round of 16) and Rutgers.

The Longhorns open a four-game homestand at the Moody Center against Princeton on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Tigers posted a 25-5 record last year, won the Ivy League regular-season and tournament crowns and reached the NCAA Round of 32. Texas then hosts South Florida (Friday, Dec. 2), a team that went 24- 9 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns conclude the homestand with contests against Southern (Sunday, Dec. 4) and Alabama State (Sunday, Dec. 11).

Texas travels to face Jackson State at the Lee Williams Center in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tigers went 23-7 last year, swept the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns then head to the American Airlines Center in Dallas to face USC in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Texas concludes its non-conference slate with home games against Houston Christian (Wednesday, Dec. 21) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Wednesday, Dec. 28). Houston Christian won the Southland Conference regular-season Championship last year and advanced to the WNIT, while Texas A&M-Commerce will be playing its first year in Division I as a Southland Conference member.

The Longhorns begin conference action on Saturday, Dec. 31 at home against Kansas State.

Texas is slated to play five conference games on ESPN2/ESPNU, the first at home on Sunday, Jan. 15, against Iowa State. Other prime time ESPN games include Sunday, Jan. 22 at Baylor, Monday, Feb. 13, at Iowa State (network TBD) Sunday Feb. 19, vs. West Virginia and Monday, Feb. 27, vs. Baylor.

The 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship is slated for March 9-12 (Thursday-Sunday) at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

2022-23 University of Texas Women’s Basketball Schedule