Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule

ELON, NC — Trips to Wake Forest and NC State as well as a special home Showdown with Old Dominion highlight the 2022-23 Elon Women’s basketball nonconference schedule, announced Wednesday by Elon Athletics and head Coach Charlotte Smith .

With the team’s full schedule officially complete, season tickets are now on sale. General season tickets are on sale for $40, and combo (both men and women) tickets are available for $190. For more information about ticketing, visit ElonTickets.com or call the Elon Ticket Office at (336) 278-6750.

The Phoenix will open the season on the road against a pair of ACC foes in Wake Forest on Nov. 7 and NC State on Nov. 10 before hosting its home opener against High Point on Nov. 13. That marks the first of three consecutive home games for Elon, which will welcome UNCG and Old Dominion to Schar Center on Nov. 19 and 22, respectively. The Matchup with the Monarchs represents the first between the two programs and the first between Smith and her former WNBA teammate DeLisha Milton-Jones, now in her third year at the helm of Old Dominion.

Following a four-day Thanksgiving break, the Phoenix will travel to face North Carolina Central on Nov. 27 and Howard on Dec. 2. After hosting Richmond on Dec. 15, Elon will visit Davidson on Dec. 18 and then close out its nonconference slate at the UCF Holiday Classic from Dec. 20-21.

The Phoenix will begin CAA play against new league member and Piedmont Triad Rival North Carolina A&T on Dec. 30. It will then host Hampton, another CAA newcomer, for its conference home opener on Jan. 1.

Instead of playing a full double round-robin schedule this season, as they’ve done every year since 2012-13, CAA teams will play an 18-game conference slate against all 12 league foes that consists of six repeat opponents, three home- only opponents and three away-only opponents. Elon’s repeat opponents are Charleston, reigning conference tournament Champion Delaware, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, UNCW and William & Mary. Its home-only opponents include Hampton, Northeastern and Stony Brook, while its away-only games are at Drexel, Hofstra and Towson.

The 2023 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship is set for March 8-12 at Towson’s SECU Arena.

Entering her 12th season at the helm of the Phoenix, Smith welcomes back seven players in Graduate Evonna McGill ; Seniors Bria Harmon , Vanessa Taylor and Maya Johnson ; junior Ajia James ; and redshirt freshmen Kamryn Doty and Diamond Monroe . They’re joined by seven newcomers in Rider Graduate transfer Lenaejha Evans and freshmen Hannah Dereje , Raven Preston , Aly Wadkovsky , Regina Walton , Ruby Willard and Chloe Williams .

— ELON —