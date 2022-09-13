Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Women’s Basketball program has released its complete non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, as announced by The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Basketball Coach Cori Close it’s Tuesday. The schedule includes a Matchup against the Defending national champions, a trip to the Bahamas and a slate of exciting home games in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

Fans can purchase season tickets for upcoming home games here.

Coach’s Corner

“I’m really excited about the diversity of our non-conference schedule,” said Close. “I think that’s going to be really key. With non-conference, you’re really looking for three things. One, to have a lot of game experience and see different Styles of play so that you can go from being a Talented group of individuals to a collective unit that’s better together. Number two is getting a barometer of where you are in your development. And three, quite frankly, is to reinvigorate our fan base.”

“We need Pauley Pavilion filled, we need LA to be excited about Women’s basketball. We want students in this building, loud and proud. We want to see young families, we want kids to have great role models on and off the court and to give back to them. And we want to see our senior citizens in the stands. We’ve really made some efforts this summer to Invest in their lives and develop Meaningful connections, so we’re looking forward to seeing an excited fan base at Pauley .”

November Home Matchups

The Bruins open the 2022-23 campaign at Pauley Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 7 against Cal Poly. UCLA holds a 9-0 lead over the Mustangs in the all-time series, and this matchup marks the first meeting between the teams since 2018. The Bruins will host local foe UC Riverside on Thursday, Nov. 10 for the annual Field Trip Day game. Troy University comes to town for the first-ever Matchup between the Trojans and the Bruins on Sunday, Nov. 13. UCLA will host its first-ever game against Jackson State on Friday, Nov. 25.

December Home Games

UCLA will see Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 10 at Pauley. In their last meeting, the Bruins opened the 2020-21 season with a 98-49 win over the Tigers and own a commanding 14-3 advantage at home over Cal State Fullerton. CSU Bakersfield comes to town Dec. 17 to face UCLA for the fourth time in program history; the Bruins won the last outing 82-68 over the Roadrunners in December 2015. Fresno State rounds out the last of the non-conference opponents coming to Pauley in 2022. The Bulldogs travel to Los Angeles to face off against UCLA on Tuesday, Dec. 20. UCLA is undefeated against Fresno State, currently on a 10-game winning streak against the Bulldogs.

Home Court Advantage

UCLA has dominated its opponents playing at home in Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins hold an 89-15 home record under Coach Close since 2015-16, and the team went a perfect 4-0 in Pauley Pavilion against non-conference opponents last year. The Bruins won at least 15 home games in each of the 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 seasons and owned a 32-game home winning streak from Dec. 5, 2015 – Nov. 18, 2017.

Notable Road Battles

The Bruins will leave Los Angeles for a few marquee non-conference games, including a trip to the Bahamas ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. UCLA will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 19-21 in a field that includes Louisville, Tennessee, South Dakota State, Rutgers, Marquette, Texas and Gonzaga. “In the Bahamas, we’re going to have several top-15 opponents, which is really important to get a barometer of where we are,” said Coach Close about the trip to the Caribbean.

After returning from Paradise Island, the Bruins head to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Tuesday, Nov. 29. UCLA is 1-2 all-time against South Carolina; the Gamecocks won the last meeting between the two teams 66-57 on Dec. 18, 2016. The Bruins then return to the Golden State and head up to Santa Barbara to face the Gauchos on Saturday, Dec. 3. UCLA looks to extend its six-game win streak over UC Santa Barbara in the first week of December.

2022 UCLA Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

*Nov. 7 vs. Cal Poly (Pauley Pavilion)

Nov. 10 vs. UC Riverside (Pauley Pavilion)

Nov. 13 vs. Troy (Pauley Pavilion)

Nov. 19 @ Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 20 @ Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 21 @ Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 25 vs. Jackson State (Pauley Pavilion)

Nov. 29 @ South Carolina (Columbia, SC)

December 3 @ UCSB (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

*December 10 vs. Cal State Fullerton (Pauley Pavilion)

December 17 vs. Bakersfield (Pauley Pavilion)

December 20 vs. Fresno State (Pauley Pavilion)

*Doubleheader with Men’s Basketball