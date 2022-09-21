Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Ivy Schedule

PRINCETON – After showing off an impressive non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule, Princeton Women’s basketball has announced its Ivy League schedule.

New Year’s Eve features a road game at Harvard to begin Ivy League action before Columbia (Jan. 6), Cornell (Jan. 7), Brown (Jan. 14), Penn (Jan. 16) come to Princeton. The Tigers head to Dartmouth (Jan. 21) before a home matchup vs. Yale (Jan. 28). Berube’s unit makes the trek to Cornell (Feb. 3) and Columbia (Feb. 4). The month of February continues as Dartmouth heads to Princeton (Feb. 11) before the Tigers go back on the road at Brown (Feb. 17) and Yale (Feb. 18). A home meeting with Harvard (Feb. 24) and at Penn (Mar. 3) finish off the regular season.

The 2023 Ivy League Tournament will take place at Jadwin Gym from Mar. 10-12.

Season Ticket Information

New Season Tickets and Renewed season tickets are on sale at the same time. Starting Tuesday 9/20.

Season Ticket Pricing

General Public pricing $70 with the processing and handling fee

Faculty Staff and Alumni & Youth pricing $44 with the processing and handling fee

Renewal Deadline

Please note that the deadline to renew your season tickets and guarantee your current seats for the 2022-23 Princeton Women’s Basketball season is October 4th, 2022.

Other important dates

Mini-Plans/Groups/Individual tickets go on sale October 11th.

Seats for Service

Princeton announces its Seats for Service Campaign. This is a way for Princeton fans and supporters to get involved in providing active-duty service members and Veterans an opportunity to attend a Princeton Women’s Basketball game and witness firsthand the passion of what it means to be a Tiger. For only $6 a ticket, you can Sponsor a Princeton service member free — along with their families – with a FREE ticket as a thank you for their service. Please note that these tickets are not tax deductible.

For more information on Purchasing tickets for active-duty service members and veterans, please contact the Princeton Athletics Ticket office at 609-258-4849 or [email protected] Opportunities to purchase tickets for other sports will be announced throughout the 2022-23 season.

Community Ticketing Program presented by RWJBarnabas Health

If you can’t make it to a game this season you can still support Princeton basketball and receive some special perks. Purchase tickets for the Community Ticketing Program and we will donate your tickets to a local Princeton community organization. For more information go to goprincetontigers.com/communityticketingprogram

Commemorative Ticket

This year with the purchase of season tickets fans will receive a special 2022-23 Commemorative ticket. This is a way for fans to continue to collect Princeton basketball tickets while also selecting email season tickets this year. This offer is only valid for season ticket holders and one (1) per account.

Print-at-Home Season Tickets

New this season, you have the option to receive all of your season tickets as print at home tickets. This will be a PDF that is sent over to you and you can print it or we can scan it right off your phone.

Season Tickets

Can be purchased at goptincetontigers.com/tickets or by calling 609-258-4849.

Renew Your Season Tickets Online

• Visit goprincetontigers.com/tickets

• Select “My Account” at the top of the page to log in

• Enter your username and password

• If you have Forgotten your password click “retrieve password”

• Once logged in click on the “offers” button on the left-hand side of the window

• This will then bring up your season ticket assignment to renew for the 2022-23 season

• Confirm the information and follow the instructions on the screen to complete your season ticket renewal

Other Ways to Renew:

• Call the Athletic Ticket Office at 609-258-4849

Ivy Promo Schedule

1.6 vs Columbia

Faculty & Staff Night

– All Princeton employees will have the opportunity to claim four free tickets to the game. Information regarding how to claim your tickets will be sent out after October 11th.

– First 500 Princeton employees will receive a Princeton branded ID badge holder!

1.7 vs Cornell

High School Day/Cancer Awareness

– All high school basketball teams can attend the game via the pass list. For more information and to reserve your tickets contact the Athletics Ticket Office at [email protected]

– Join us pre-game to fill out your “Who I Fight For” card in Honor of those who are battling or have battled cancer

1.14 vs. Brown

Future Tigers Day

– All Princeton Kids Club Members can receive four free tickets via their membership. Be sure to sign up today (Click Here) to learn more.

– Kids can enjoy the pre-game Kids Zone area, featuring games, a bouncehouse, balloon-oligist, and face painting!

– First 500 kids will receive a free Princeton branded lunch box!

1.16 vs Penn

Martin Luther King Celebration

– Join us as we celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

– Kids can enjoy the pre-game Kids Zone area, featuring games, a bouncehouse, balloon-oligist, and face painting!

1.28 vs. Yale

Princeton Jungle Event/Pride Night

– The First 200 students can enjoy pre-game games, pizza and a free “Get Stops” shirt!

2.11 vs Dartmouth

National Girls and Women in Sports Day/Black History Month Celebration

– Join us pregame for the National Girls and Women in Sports all-sports clinic. More information will be released in January.

– Kids can enjoy the pre-game Kids Zone area, featuring games, a bouncehouse, balloon-oligist, and face painting!

2.25 vs Harvard

Senior Day/Fan Appreciation

– Join us pre-game as we Honor the great class of 2023.

– Kids can enjoy the pre-game Kids Zone area, featuring games, a bouncehouse, balloonist, and face painting!

– First 500 fans can receive a Princeton branded color changing tumbler!