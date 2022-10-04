Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University Women’s basketball team revealed its 2022-23 season schedule on Tuesday morning. Highlights of the season include an opening exhibition in the Winston-Salem Tip-Off Classic with Wake Forest on October 30, and the Fairmont Tournament to open the season on November 11-12.

The Rams home opener will take place on November 16 in the CE Gaines Center against North Greenville at 5:30 pm The following Tuesday, November 22, WSSU will host Carolina University at 5:30 pm Closing out the month Winston-Salem State will travel to Aiken, South Carolina to play USC-Aiken.

As December rolls in, the Rams will host Morris College at 2 pm before beginning Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play by hosting Lincoln University (Dec. 15), Virginia Union (Dec. 17), and Bowie State (Dec. 19) , respectively. WSSU will travel to Glenville, West Virginia to play Glenville State on December 31 at noon.

To begin the new year, Winston-Salem State will open on the road at Virginia State on January 5th in Richmond, Virginia at 5:30. The Rams will stay on the road taking on Shaw University (Jan. 7) and Elizabeth City (Jan. 9) at 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm, respectively. Women’s basketball is back home on January 14th hosting St. Augustine’s at 2 pm On Wednesday, January 18, the Rams will travel to Orangeburg, South Carolina to face Clafin for a 5:30 pm contest. The Rams will host the next two home games, Fayetteville State (Jan. 21) and Johnson C. Smith University (Jan. 26). Game times are 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm, respectively.

On February 1st, the Women’s basketball team will host Salem University at 5:30 pm WSSU will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on February 4th to face St. Augustine’s at 2 pm Clafin will travel to Winston-Salem for a 5:30 contest on February 9th. Winston-Salem State University will travel to Fayetteville State on February 11th for a 2 pm game then travel on the 15th for a 5:30 contest at Johnson C. Smith. In the last game of the regular season, the Rams will host Livingstone College on February 18th for a 2 pm showdown.

The CIAA Tournament will take place February 21-25 in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.