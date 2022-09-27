Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.- Jacksonville University Women’s basketball announced its 2022-2023 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The schedule features a trio of Power Five opponents, and 13 contests inside Swisher Gymnasium.

The Dolphins open the 2022-23 campaign against Johnson University, November 7 at 7 pm

Major non-conference road trips include visits to Lawrence, Kansas, to face Kansas Novem. 9, a trip south to Tampa to tangle with South Florida November 13, Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State on December 11, and Oxford, Mississippi to battle Ole Miss and former JU Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is December 14.

With the new year comes ASUN conference play and the Dolphins open in Swisher Gym with Bellarmine on January 2, then travel down to Fort Myers to play reigning ASUN Champions FGCU on January 5.

The first River City Rumble game of the season takes place January 26 at home, with the Dolphins making the return trip to UNF Arena on January 28.

JU travels to Alabama and Arkansas to play North Alabama February 23 and Central Arkansas February 25 to close out February.

The regular season finale sees the Dolphins close with North Alabama in Jacksonville on March 1.

