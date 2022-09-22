WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ANNOUNCEMENTS NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI Women’s basketball program announced its nine-game non-conference schedule on Thursday (Sept. 22), completing the Jaguars’ full schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 campaign. The Jags are set to host UIC (Nov. 7), Ohio (Nov. 20), Bowling Green (Dec. 15) and Northern Illinois (Dec. 21).

Head Coach Kate Bruce will begin her first season leading the Jags when they open the regular season at home against former Horizon League foe, UIC (Nov. 7). From there, the Jaguars will head to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Nov. 10, then return to Indy to face the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse (Nov. 13).

IUPUI will play one more game on the road at Southern Illinois Carbondale (Nov. 16) before returning to the Jungle to face Ohio (Nov. 20). The Jags will then go on the road for two when they face Eastern Michigan (Nov. 23) and Ball State (Dec. 8).

The Jaguars finish the non-conference slate hosting Bowling Green (Dec. 15) and Northern Illinois (Dec. 21).

Season tickets are on sale by contacting the IUPUI Ticket Office at 317-278-2530 or by clicking here. Tip times and game promotions will be finalized in the coming weeks and all IUPUI home games will be broadcast on ESPN networks.