Women’s Basketball Among the Participants in the Returning Great Alaska Shootout

September 2, 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The La Salle Women’s basketball team will head west this November for the return of one of Alaska’s Greatest Sporting traditions – the Great Alaska Shoutout, Hosted by the University of Alaska Anchorage.

“We are excited to be a part of the return of the Great Alaska Shoutout. It is one of the best traditions in college sports,” said head Coach Mountain MacGillivray . “This is an opportunity for our team to experience Alaska, which will be something new and unique for all of us.”

Now co-sponsored by Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and ConocoPhillips Alaska, the four-team tournament will be known at the ASRC/ConocoPhillips Great Alaska Shootout, and will take place Nov. 18-19 at the Alaska Airlines Center.

The 2022 Shootout will feature the Explorers alongside the host Seawolves, Pepperdine and UC Riverside. The tournament will play in a true bracket format with La Salle set to play Pepperdine on Nov. 18.

The trip marks just the second time La Salle has ventured out west under the leadership of MacGillivray having last paid a trip to Oregon State during the 2018-19 season.