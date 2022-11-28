Women’s Basketball Alum Roxi McNabb Installed to Board of Trustees

In early November, Syracuse Women’s basketball alumna Raquel-Ann ‘Roxi’ Nurse McNabb was officially installed as one of five new members to the Syracuse University Board of Trustees. McNabb, a well-known public figure, philanthropist and advocate for making athletics accessible to all youth, joins her husband, Syracuse Life Trustee Donovan McNabb ’98, as the two former Orange student-athletes on the Board of Trustees.

McNabb founded the Caris Sports Foundation in 2019, which gives young Athletes in Arizona the opportunity to participate in organized sports by removing the financial obstacles and covering the costs associated with recreational and competitive sports. The foundation assists financially with equipment and registration fees. She also co-founded the Donovan McNabb Fund and the duo work together on their philanthropic efforts.

McNabb is a 1998 Graduate of Syracuse earning a BS in physical education from the School of Education with a minor in history. She was the 1997 Syracuse Athletics Athlete of the Year and was twice named the Women’s basketball team’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Additionally, McNabb was named to the BIG EAST Academic All-Star Team three times during her tenure with the Orange. In 1999, she earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and earned a master of education in educational policy from the University of Pennsylvania in 2007.

McNabb serves as the Nomination chair on the School of Education Board of Visitors.

Roxi and her husband have been huge supporters of Syracuse, including the naming of the Syracuse Women’s Basketball Team Lounge and the creation of the Donovan McNabb and Raquel-Ann Nurse McNabb Graduate Assistant endowed fund in the School of Education.

McNabb’s daughter, Alexis ‘Lexi’, is a freshman guard on the Syracuse Women’s basketball team. McNabb and her husband live in Phoenix with their three other children, Sariah, Donovan Jr., and Devin.