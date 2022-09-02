Women’s Basketball Adds Terra Helm to Coaching Staff

Lindenwood Women’s basketball head Coach Katie Falco announced the addition of her final Assistant coach, Terra Helm to round out the 2022-23 coaching staff heading into the historical Division I season.

“We are very happy to have Terra join our Lion family,” said Falco. “She will bring a positive energy that will be contagious throughout our program, plus a work ethic and skill set that will be immediately felt. Terra will be a great fit with our staff, current players and future Lions. We can’t wait to get started with her!”

Helm comes to Lindenwood after four years as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Culver-Stockton College, where she coached several successful squads, including an NAIA National Tournament qualifying team in 2019-20. Helm took on various responsibilities in the Assistant Coach role, including things like practice planning, individual skill work, breakdown of film, Scouting reports, recruiting, organizing, directing youth camps, and overseeing the team’s study tables.

Before Culver-Stockton, Helm was the Graduate Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at William Woods University for a year right after finishing up her collegiate playing career at Culver-Stockton. During her Graduate assistantship, William Woods finished with a 19-13 record and qualified for the AMC Conference Tournament.

As a player, Helm played in 84 games for the Culver-Stockton Wildcats over the course of three seasons. She was a Captain as a senior and made it onto the NAIA Daktronics All-Scholar Team twice in her career.

While playing, Helm received her Bachelor of Science with an emphasis in Physical Education and Health from Culver-Stockton in 2017. She then went on to acquire her Master of Education from William Woods in 2018, specializing in Administration of Activities and Athletics.