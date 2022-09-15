Women’s Basketball adds Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton as Assistant coach/recruiting Coordinator

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Women’s Basketball head Coach Vic Schaefer announced Tuesday the hiring of Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton, who will join the staff as an Assistant Coach and recruiting coordinator.

Wisdom-Hylton spent the last season as an Assistant Coach at Boston College and the two previous seasons at Wisconsin. She spent seven seasons on the Purdue sidelines after earning two Honorable mention All-America honors for the Boilermakers as a player. She spent four seasons in the WNBA after being drafted in the first round in 2009.

“We are so happy to announce the hiring of Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton as our Assistant Coach and recruiting Coordinator at The University of Texas,” Schaefer said.

Her experience as a Collegiate player, professional player and as an Assistant Coach the past several years gives her instant credibility with our players. Her experience in coaching the post will be key for our inside game.”

Wisdom-Hylton graduated from Purdue with a degree in organizational leadership supervision with a minor in African-American studies in 2009 and was the 13th overall pick in the first round of the WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played two seasons with the Sparks, one with the Chicago Sky and her final season with the Mystics. Wisdom-Hylton also played professionally on the international level, competing for teams in Austria, France, Greece and Israel.

As a senior at Purdue, Wisdom-Hylton led the Boilermakers in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and field goal percentage. She ranks second in Purdue history in career rebounds (968) and second all-time in blocked shots (281). She was the first player in Big Ten history to accumulate at least 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 300 steals and 200 blocks in a career.

“I’m so honored and humbled to have the opportunity to coach and help elevate the culture of Women’s Basketball at one of the best institutions in the country,” Wisdom Hylton said. “The University of Texas is a Powerhouse and I am so excited to join the Longhorn family. I am extremely grateful to Coach Schaefer for giving me the opportunity to lead these exceptional young women to becoming not only elite Athletes but amazing role models.”

The 6-foot-2 forward was two-time Honorable mention All-American, two-time NCAA Regional All-Tournament, two-time Big Ten All-Tournament, a member of the 2005 Big Ten All-Freshman team, and three- time All-Big Ten, including a first-team selection as a junior and a senior. She was also the 2007 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time member of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Wisdom-Hylton won two gold medals with USA Basketball, the first at the 2006 FIBA ​​Americas U20 Championship and then again in 2007 at the U21 World Championship in Moscow.

The Naperville, Illinois, native was a standout at Neuqua Valley High School. Wisdom-Hylton averaged 15.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 4.9 steals as a senior, totaling 1,752 career points and 1,200 career rebounds. She is believed to be the first female in Illinois high school history to record 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 500 blocked shots and 500 steals.

“I am fully committed to embracing a higher standard, developing and graduating student Athletes and working together with this outstanding staff to make the University of Texas proud as we embark on our journey to win a national championship,” Wisdom Hylton said.

“She was a great player and as a Coach has helped develop some great Collegiate players as well,” Schaefer said. “I think she is a tremendous competitor and will fit in well with how we do things at The University of Texas. We feel fortunate and are excited about the addition of Lindsay to our family.”