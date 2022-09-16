Women’s Basketball Adds Exhibition Game

Arkansas Women’s basketball has added an exhibition game against the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, as announced by Head Coach Mike Neighbors on Friday. The game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena.

UAFS finished last season 7-18, rounding out the Lone Star Conference in 12th with a 4-10 league mark. Nya Stewart is the Lions’ returning scorer with 7.3 points per game.

This marks the second consecutive year the Razorbacks and Lions will face off in an exhibition contest. Last year, Arkansas defeated UAFS, 114-55. Arkansas is 16-0 in exhibition games against other NCAA opponents.

Tipoff times and television information for the full 2022-23 schedule will be released at a later date.

