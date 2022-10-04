Women’s basketball adds Dariah Duncan to coaching staff

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Skidmore College Women’s basketball team and head Coach Jessica Turner have announced the hire of Daria Duncan as its assistant coach.

Duncan has spent the past five years as a senior budget examiner in labor relations for the New York State Division of Budget. Meanwhile, she served as the Assistant Coach for the junior varsity girls’ basketball team at Albany High School.

Duncan was a member of the 2016 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Champion New Paltz team, where she averaged 2.0 points per game and shot an even .500 (5-for-10) from 3-point range. Duncan began her collegiate career at Division II St. Thomas Aquinas College for two years before transferring to New Paltz.

While a student at New Paltz, in addition to being a member of the Women’s basketball team, Duncan managed the budget allocated to Clubs and organizations on campus as the vice president of finance in the SUNY New Paltz Student Association.

Duncan has additional coaching experience as the head coach of the seventh-grade girls’ team with the Albany Lady Falcons Basketball Club as well as an assistant for the Triple Threat AAU Squad out of New Paltz.

The New York City native graduated from SUNY New Paltz in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a minor in business administration. She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the University at Albany.