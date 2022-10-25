Women’s Basketball Adds Adia Maund To Staff

BOSTON – Boston University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Melissa Graves has rounded out her staff for the 2022-23 season with the hire of Adia Maund as the program’s video coordinator. Maund joined the Terriers last week.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Adia to our Terrier Women’s basketball family,” said Graves. “As a Massachusetts native, she knows the area and players well, and her transition to BU has been seamless. With her recent graduation from college, I am really looking forward to Adia utilizing her ability to connect and relate to our student-athletes in a significant way. She will undoubtedly bring an energy and enthusiasm to our staff that will help in bringing our program to the next level.”

Maund returns to the Greater Boston area after graduating from Lake Forest College, where she played on the Women’s basketball team. Across three seasons, she appeared in 37 games, tallying a .545 career field goal percentage. In the 2019-20 campaign, she scored 7.8 points per game, hitting nearly four shots per contest.

While with the Foresters, Maund also served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and was part of the United Black Association and Black Women’s United.

Maund graduated high school from the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., where she helped guide the varsity basketball team to three consecutive New England Prep School championships. In addition, she was a recipient of the Erika and Doug Guy Award for a senior showing immense improvement in academics, as well as the Wiggins Award for a senior who showed leadership and citizenship.

Maund will graduate from Lake Forest College in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies.