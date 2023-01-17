Women’s Basketball 2023 Cancun Challenge Field Announced

Fort Collins, Colo. – Creighton is one of 10 teams that will be competing in the 2023 Women’s Cancun Challenge during the week of Thanksgiving at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Powered by Triple Crown Sports, this is the 18th running of the Women’s event and the third appearance for the Bluejays. Creighton 4-0 in Cancun, defeating Miami-Ohio and South Florida during 2012 and besting #23 West Virginia as well as Temple in 2017.

For 2023, the four-team Mayan Division will feature Green Bay, Maryland, UMass and Washington State. These squads will play a three-game round robin at the event. In the Riviera Division, six teams will be making the trip and playing two games while in Mexico – CreightonGeorgia Tech, James Madison, Michigan State, Montana State and New Mexico.

Games will be held Nov. 23-25, with players and fans just walking distance from their rooms to the converted Ballroom that hosts the games.

The game schedule is below.

(Home team listed second)

Thursday, Nov. 23

Maryland vs. Washington State, 10:00 a.m. CT

UMass vs. Green Bay, 12:30 p.m. CT

Georgia Tech vs. Creighton3:00 p.m. CT

Michigan State vs. James Madison, 5:30 pm CT

Montana State vs. New Mexico, 8:00 pm CT

Friday, Nov. 24

Washington State vs. UMass, 10:00 a.m. CT

Green Bay vs. Maryland, 12:30 p.m. CT

Creighton vs. Michigan State, 3:30 pm CT

New Mexico vs. Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m. CT

James Madison vs. Montana State, 8:00 pm CT

Saturday, Nov. 25

UMass vs. Maryland, 10:00 a.m. CT

Washington State vs. Green Bay, 12:30 p.m. CT

More information will continue to be released on the event website: https://cancunchallenge.net/sports/wbball