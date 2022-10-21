Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Preseason Preview

RICHARDSON, Texas – Basketball season is rapidly approaching, and the American Southwest Conference has released their annual Awards and predictions for the 2022-23 campaign. Concordia Texas is Predicted to finish fifth and a trio of Tornados in Havyn Perez, Madi Maxwell and Chelsea Cogborn were selected to the Preseason Watch List, the ASC office announced on Wednesday.

With head coach Matt Wallis a reloaded roster, CTX will look to mix experience with an impressive group of freshman in the upcoming season as they return seven players who saw action in at least 20 of their 26 games. In a long season, you can expect multiple veterans and freshmen to make contributions.

Perez, a senior from Seminole, Texas, was a star on and off the court last season. She was a member of the ASC All-Academic Team and an All-ASC Honorable Mention selection a year ago. The guard turned in 11 double-digit scoring performances on the year, nine of which came down the stretch in the final 11 games of the season. She also led the Tornados with 9.1 points per game. She also stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 2.9 assists and 4.6 boards per night, both are team-highs for returners.

Joining Perez in one of the best backcourt units in the ASC is fellow senior Madi Maxwell. The Wichita Falls, Texas native is a two-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection. She also was a member of the 2019-20 ASC West All-Defensive Team and the 2020-21 ASC West First Team. After having her season cut short due to injury last year, Maxwell returns as the second leading scorer (6.0 ppg). She was also the best free throw shooter (81.8 percent) and statistical defender (1.4 steals/game) out of Returners from last season.

Cogborn, a senior forward from Houston, was one of the best sixth woman players in the conference last season. Appearing in 24 games, she averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Cogborn was excellent at getting to her spots inside the arc as she shot a reliable 46 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free throw line. She was also strong on the defensive end with 15 steals and a team-high 14 blocks. She posted a career-best 14 points on 6-8 shooting and four rebounds against UMHB on Jan. 18.

Senior guard Kennedy Donovan will also play a vital role for CTX. She played the second most minutes (612) out of the returners; averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Second-year guard Mikayla Johnson was a long-range threat for the Tornados as her 38 three-pointers made and 34.2 percent from long distance was the highest on the team.

Concordia Texas kicks off their regular season campaign on Nov. 8 with an away Matchup at Southwestern. Conference play will begin on Dec. 3 when they host UMHB. Senior day will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 when they host UT-Dallas.

Click here to view the full preseason Outlook from the ASC.

