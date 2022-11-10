Women Blow out Delaware State, 83-30, in season-opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 25 Michigan Women’s basketball team began its 2022-23 season with an 83-30 dismantling of Delaware State on Wednesday evening at the Crisler Center.

Laila Phelia led all scorers with 20, Emily Kiser had 15 and Cam Williams added 13 in the blowout.

Fans in attendance might well have been rubbing their eyes after the Wolverines’ first few possessions of the evening. A physical post presence grabbed an Offensive board and scored a second-chance layup for U-M’s first points. It wasn’t Naz Hillman but Cameron Williams, who started at the ‘5’ and finished with 13 points on 6-for-9 from the floor with six boards in just 20 minutes.

Michigan took control at the end of the first quarter, when they led 19-4, and the blowout was on from there. A Jordan Hobbs 3-pointer made it 40-18 at the Halftime break, and the Wolverines went on a 21-0 run in the third quarter, holding the Hornets scoreless over the final 9:36 to make it a 40-point game.

Delaware State had no match for Laila Phelia’s athleticism, and the former four-star recruit was near unstoppable. The sophomore had eight points on a perfect 3-for-3 showing through the first 10 minutes and spent the night blowing by Defenders or sinking catch-and-shoot 3s. The wing started U-M’s second half scoring with a triple, followed that with a slick Euro-to-layup in transition, and finished with an 8-for-11 shooting performance, including 4-for-6 from deep.

Early on, the UM offense looked a bit disjointed. Maddie Nolan, typically a three-point specialist, started at point guard with Leigha Brown and Michelle Sidor both out. The Wolverines committed four turnovers in the first 10 minutes and missed six of their first eight 3-pointers.

Newcomer Greta Kampschroeder, a former All-American who transferred to the program in the offseason, finished with nine points in her first action for UM. She also ran points for a portion of the second quarter and beyond and dished out four assists. Hobbs made three of her seven 3-pointers as a contribution off the bench.

Emily Kiser, who chose to return for a COVID year, started and put up 15 points, including a 5-for-6 night at the free-throw line.

If there was one note of concern for the Wolverines in a blowout win, it was the shooting performance. UM went 17-for-23 on layups and 15-for-46 (33%) on all other shots from the floor — many of them uncontested. Those are numbers that must improve given the makeup of this roster.

But there was never any question about Wednesday’s result. The Wolverines never trailed, emptied their bench and won with ease.

Michigan 83, Delaware State 30: What it means

As with any season-opener against a very overmatched opponent, it’s tough to extrapolate too much from a single game. That being said, the number of absences on Wednesday is something to keep an eye on.

Leigha Brown missed the game for an “internal issue,” per a program spokesperson, who declined to comment on when she might return. Isabel Varejão, Whitney Sollom, Chyra Evans and Michelle Sidor all missed the game with injury.

Michigan started Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia, Greta Kampschroeder, Emily Kiser and Cameron Williams.

Otherwise, there probably isn’t a ton to glean from this game. The Hornets lost all 24 games last year, and very few of them were close. They were again picked to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and lost to Michigan State by 49 in their season-opener.

Michigan basketball: What comes next

The Wolverines will host St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday night at Crisler Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be aired on BTN+. Prior to the contest, the Wolverines will hold a banner raising ceremony to celebrate the program’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight. The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner.