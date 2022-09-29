Women at the heart of the game: Marta Bon’s advocacy

“My biggest success as a player was time spent in Olimpija. My path in Crimea started by accident in a way. I decided I wanted to end my professional career but I still wanted to stay in training. So, I joined Krim, which was at the time a small club playing in a lower league. After some time, the president at the time, Zoran Jankovic, and I seemed to have the same ambition, even though at the time I never imagined it would lead me to where I am today. I was a player and a coach in Crimea,” says the EHF lecturer.

Her first time at the helm of Krim was from 1990 until 1994. Marta Bon returned to Krim on two more occasions: in 2008-11 and 2013-15. As a head coach, she led Krim in the EHF Champions League.

“I am really proud I am part of Krim’s story. From a small club in the second Slovenian division when I joined, to now, playing their 28th consecutive EHF Champions League season as record holders in the top-tier competition,” Bon says.

Bon’s expertise in handball did not stop at Krim. She was a head coach of the Slovenia national team, Switzerland national team, Olimpija Ljubljana, Slovenia beach handball national team, and Slovenia Women’s junior national team. She led Slovenia to their biggest success in the World Championship so far, finishing eighth.

“Sometimes I think about how I managed to do everything I did, but opportunities were leading me. I feel like it is my mission to share my experience and knowledge with others. In a way, I am a little bit jealous of women starting their sports careers now, especially in the coaching field. When I started, my path wasn’t easy. I was one of the first female coaches, I think even in the Balkans. There were many stereotypes, like hearing: ‘Women can’t be a coach.’ I was under constant pressure and that was a hard period for me. Today, I reflect on that period with pleasure, because I know I did well,” says Bon about her beginnings.