Woman’s Basketball team member brings heart and happiness to Saints’ Locker room

HELENA — Kennedy Korth is an Assistant Coach for the Carroll Woman’s Basketball Team and has been a true leader for the Fighting Saints this season, and her team has plenty to say about her.

“Kennedy boost’s the mood, for sure. You could be having a bad day, bad game, whatever it is. And she’s going to make you feel better and give you a good laugh,” said Carroll Woman’s Basketball Point Guard Kamden Hilborn.

Early on, Korth found that basketball was a passion of hers and she wanted to get involved with the sport from the start.

Korth has been on the team since the spring semester of last year and has been involved in the basketball world since high school. She’s made friends with players on the team ever since she’s been working with them, it feels just like family, and when she hangs out with them, she hoops.

“Hanging out with them is amazing, and their skill is really good,” said Korth.

Some of her friends date back all the way from high school, and they have nothing but good things to say about her.

“I’ve known her for a long time. Our parents know each other, so we’ve kind of grown up together and Helena. And so it’s nice to get to still spend time with her and see her probably more now than I did in high school,” said Hilborn.

Win or lose, Korth is there by their side always cheering for them.

“It’s nice to have her around and she hangs out with us. She’s another one of us, so it’s always good to add another member to the team,” said Hilborn.

Korth is helping the team get ready for their next match-up against the University of Providence on Thursday in hopes of a win.