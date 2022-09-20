Woman Shares the Hilarious Mistake She Made After Misreading Sign on Golf Course

As the one and only Hannah Montana would say, “everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days,” and she would be right.

TikTok user, ZoeTheFreeRangeHuman (whose real name is Zoe) recently learned this lesson when she visited a local golf course to pick up her boyfriend and misread one of the signs.

Zoe shared the story online in a video she posted to TikTok on Sunday.

“Oh my god. I am dumb. I can’t believe what I just did,” a bewildered Zoe can be heard saying as she begins the video.

“So, I came to the golf course to pick up my boyfriend, okay? And I’ve never been here before,” she explained. “So, I’m going up the road, pulling in right? Where the map is telling me, and then I get to a ‘Y’ in the road.”

She goes on to say that one side of the road is paved, and the other side is just rocks, but she ended up following a sign that supposedly said “main entrance,” so, like any average human, she followed what the sign told her

She noticed that the sign pointed towards a little trail, which she thought was strange but followed along anyway. The route took her onto the golf course, where she realized she was on the golf cart trail.

“That is so stupid; I was so mad! Why would they have a sign that said ‘main entrance’ that way, like that is so stupid,” she said. “And I come back out, and I look at the sign, and it says ‘maintenance’ not ‘main entrance.'”

She concluded: “If you work at a golf course, and you see a white Honda Civic like kinda going out there, please don’t be mad at me. I would never do that; I wasn’t trying to cause trouble; I thought it said ‘main entrance,’ and I’m so f****** sorry,” she said with a laugh.

It seems as though reading signs wrong is a common mistake, as many other TikTok users also took to the comments to share their stories.

“One time I parked in an ‘overnight’ lot at the airport and was the only little car in there surrounded by big trucks…the sign said ‘overheight’ [sic],” one user wrote.

Someone else admitted: “Girl after I had my daughter I was so drugged I thought the sign that said congrats said conga rats. And I was so confused.”

“If it makes u feel better I saw a car driving thru [sic] a park on a pedestrian footpath that had to go over a curb to get out last time I was in Atlanta,” another added.

To which Zoe replied: “this does, thank you HAHA.”

You can watch Zoe tell her funny story in the video Embedded above.

