Woman scammed out of $500 for Tennessee football tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – One Tennessee fan was scammed out of seeing the Vols play.

“I was just very disappointed,” said Caitlin Ault, a Knoxville native and Tennessee Volunteers Football fan.

Ault had her eyes set on going to one of the biggest games of the season, next Saturday’s football game against top-ranked Georgia.

She started looking for tickets on sites like Ticketmaster and StubHub.

“And those were just like out of control,” she explained. “Like with the fees and everything, it’s like $400 in fees.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was selling for $489. Ticketmaster was even more expensive, with the cheapest ticket listed at $537.

Ault searched for a cheaper option, and found a listing on Craigslist, two tickets for $500.

“They said that, him and his buddies have a group, and they buy tickets and resell them. And he kind of made it sound like this was a little side business,” Ault said.

Ault assumed that’s why the scammer was able to offer cheaper tickets.

She said the scammer asked for payments via google pay or cash app, and his profile on those apps seemed legitimate.

“I sent him the money and he said, ‘okay, I’ll have them transferred to your Ticketmaster in about 20 minutes,'” Ault said. “Well, 20 minutes goes by, we keep refreshing our Ticketmaster, and no tickets ever came.”

Ault said it’s a much safer bet to stick to the Verified sites when buying tickets, even if it means paying the higher prices.

Tennessee Athletics said they discourage ticket transactions on Facebook, or any other social media platform. They said the safest way to buy tickets on the secondary market is to select tickets labeled “verified Resale tickets” on Ticketmaster through AllVols.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.