Woman charged with providing false information to deputies during dispute with NFL Hall of Famer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman has been charged with providing false information to the Broward Sheriff’s Office during a dispute over the summer with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Court records show a warrant was issued by BSO for Catlin Davis, 38, on Oct. 27.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 3 in Deerfield Beach.

According to an incident report, Davis told deputies that she was riding her bicycle in the neighborhood when she saw Owens speeding through the street.

A Deputy who spoke with Davis on the phone as he was responding to the area said he could hear a loud argument going on over the phone, and Davis claimed that Owens was harassing her and that she needed authorities immediately.

According to the report, the Deputy arrived to find both Davis and Owens yelling at each other.

The Deputy reported that Davis claimed that Owens ran a stop sign and almost ran her off the roadway.

Owens, a longtime NFL star receiver with the Niners, Eagles and Cowboys, captured the dispute on cellphone video.

“He got out of his car and started harassing me. They put his car in park,” Davis says in the video.

“Right, because you’re going to yell at me and tell me I almost hit you, and I didn’t,” Owens responded.

“But you didn’t have to get out of your f****ing car!” the woman said. “They ran the stop sign.”

“Well, there is no stop sign. What are you talking about?” Owens responded.

“You put your car in park and you came at me,” Davis said.

“First of all, I didn’t come at you,” Owens responded.

“Yes, you did!” the woman yelled.

Owens kept his camera Rolling as their back and Forth continued with the Deputy at the scene.

“You’re a Black man approaching a white woman,” Davis told Owens.

Owens denied all of Davis’ accusations, the report stated, and said that Davis only called the police because “she is acting like a Karen.”

Owens also told the Deputy that there was no way he could have been speeding because he was only traveling a short distance to the mailboxes, authorities said.

According to the report, there were no witnesses to corroborate Davis’ claims and surveillance video did not support her accusations against Owens.

“Just the statement that she made, obviously, that came out of her mouth — the comments exactly (were), ‘It was a Black man approaching a white woman,'” Owens told Good Morning America after the incident. “I think that kind of says what you want to know about the situation.”