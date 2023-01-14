Womack tip-in lifts Carroll to win over Greenville

Staff Reports



Zavier Womack earned a tip-in off an Offensive rebound at the buzzer to give Class 5A No. 8 ranked Carroll a 63-61 win over Greenville in a high school boys basketball game Friday night at Carroll.

Womack had 18 points, Peyton Plott 15 points and Takoda McLeod 14 to lead Carroll (18-4, 2-1) in the Class 5A, Area 4 win.

Tyler Mallory had a game-high 40 points to pace Greenville.

Ariton 44, GW Long 43: Andyn Garris had 15 points, including a go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left, to give Class 2A No. 6 ranked Ariton a 2A, Area 3 win over Rival GW Long.

Lawson Leger added 13 points, Isaiah Johnson eight points and Landon Tyler 10 rebounds for Ariton (13-6, 2-1).

Bryson Hughes led GW Long (8-11, 0-3) with 12 points and Tanner Johnston had 11 points.

Dothan 79, Eufaula 61: Dothan scored 34 fourth-quarter points to overcome a one-point deficit and defeat Eufaula 79-61.

Troy signee Thomas Dowd had 32 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, for Dothan (17-3) in the non-region game. Bryson Berry had 21 points, seven in the fourth quarter. Mehaki Menefee added 11 points.

Eufaula (7-9), which led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter, 33-26 at Halftime and 46-45 after three periods, was led by Toney Coleman Jr., with 21 points and Thomas Hill with 11.

Prattville-Enterprise postponed: Enterprise’s game Friday with Prattville was postponed to Jan. 31 after damage in the Prattville area from Thursday’s storms.

Andalusia 72, Dale County 69: Junior Smith had a Monster game for Dale County (9-10, 0–2), earning 20 points and 27 rebounds in the Class 4A, Area 3 game. Jamarvion Scott followed with 19 points and Nick McCarter had 10 points.

Houston Academy 60, Northside Methodist 27: Kadyn Mitchell had 12 points, Corey Campbell 11 and Rod Jackson 10 to lead Class 3A No. 4 ranked Houston Academy (20-2, 3-0) in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Jack Alvord had nine points to lead Northside Methodist (6-10, 0-3).

Ashford 101, Emmanuel Christian 42: Six players scored in double figures for Ashford (12-8), led by Cam Fields with 20 points.

Pete Reaves had 15 points, Tylan Peterman and Ernest Williams 12 each and Brodie Alexander and Jeremiah Reese with 10 each.

Logan McNeil led Emmanuel Christian with 21 points.

New Brockton 53, Pike County 49: The Gamecocks outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in the fourth quarter to take the Class 3A, Area 4 game.

Matthew Smith had 17 points and Yassiah Rousseau had 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, while Baylon Foster had 12 points for New Brockton (5-10, 2-1).

Markelis Hobdy and Chimarion Brown both had 12 points for Pike County (3-8, 1-2).

Opp 50, Daleville 46: JaKanye Mount had 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots and both Jabarri Hill and AJ Coleman had 10 points each for Opp (8-7, 3-0) in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Geneva County 67, Cottonwood 59: Geneva County head Coach Josh Thompson earned his 100th coaching win in the Bulldogs’ Class 2A, Area 2 game.

KenLi Preyer had 21 points and nine rebounds, Jose Martinez 16 points, Omari Holmes 14 points and 13 rebounds and Brendan Hall 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Geneva County (12-9, 3-0).

Kylin Hudson had 17 points, Anthony Pressley 12 and Christian Williams 11 to lead Cottonwood (4-12, 2-1).

Thompson is now 100-37 in four-plus seasons at Geneva County.

Barbour County 65, Bullock County 56: The Class 2A No. 4 ranked Jaguars scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the Hornets.

Dyqwayshon Grubbs led Barbour County (12-3) with 32 points and seven rebounds and I’Leek Quinn had 17 points.

Zion Chapel 73, Goshen 48: Jacob Chestnut had 28 points, Slade Grantham 18 points and Mason Stuart 13 to pace Zion Chapel (8-11, 1-2) in a Class 2A, Area 4 win.

Jayden McNabb had 18 points and Szemerick Andrews 12 for Goshen (3-13, 0-2).

Kinston 61, Houston County 27: Tripp Hawthorne and Reece Hall had 20 points each for Kinston (9-11, 2-2) in the Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Jack Yoell had eight points for Houston County (0-12, 0-3).

Florala 78, Elba 45: Alvin Henderson had nine points and Jacob Watkins eight to lead Elba (12-9, 2-2) in the Class 1A, Area 2 loss.

Rayshon Coleman had 27 points, Christian Greasham 21 and Elijah McMeans 14 to lead Florala.

Abbeville Christian 84, Chambers Academy 81 (2OT): At Brown had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and JP Sowell 20 points, while Javion Turner had 13 points and seven rebounds and Ja’Varse Turner 10 points and six rebounds for AISA No. 4 ranked ACA (11-6. 2-0) in the Class AA, Region 1 game.

Wiregrass Kings 67, Evangel Christian 38: Aden Spann had 20 points, Kane Helder 19 and Christian Miller 13 to lead the Kings (19-2, 4-0) in the Alabama Christian Sports Conference game.

Cottonwood 50, Geneva County 42: Cottonwood upset Class 2A, No. 6 ranked Geneva County 50-42 in a 2A, Area 2 game in Cottonwood.

The Bears (9-5, 3-0) were led by Saniya Keys with 19 points and Kesha Anglin with 10.

Jordyn Alston led Geneva County (16-4, 2-1) with 13 points.

Eufaula 51, Dothan 10: Class 5A No. 2 ranked Eufaula rolled to a 44-4 Halftime lead in taking the non-region win.

Ganielle Palmer had 18 points and five rebounds, Quannesia Walton and Iyauna Gordy both had nine points with Walton also with five steals for Eufaula (16-1).

Houston Academy 54, Northside Methodist 45: Camille Reeves had 20 points, Lauren Baker and Abby Caldwell 11 each and Mary Helen Mendheim 10 for Houston Academy (9-3, 2-1) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game

For Northside Methodist (13-5, 1-2), Addie Forrester had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Dana Cool 16 points and Mary Morgan 10 rebounds.

GW Long 41, Ariton 20: Maleah Long had 15 points, Ally Whitehead nine and Emma Claire Long eight to lead GW Long (14-5, 2-1) in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.

Nya Allen and Macileigh Bragg had six points each for Ariton (6-8, 0-2).

Carroll 52, Greenville 49: Ameyah Gray earned a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Carroll in a Class 5A, Area 4 game. Taliyah Carter added 12 points and three steals for the Eagles (15-4, 3-0).

Geneva 63, Slocomb 16: Carli Grantham and Simone Minnifield both had eight points to lead the Class 4A No. 7 ranked Panthers (19-2, 3-0), who had 13 players score in the 4A, Area 3 win.

Andalusia 54, Dale County 17: Adrianna Koonce had seven points to lead Dale County in the Class 4A, Area 3 loss.

Pike County 57, New Brockton 31: Ivy White had 24 points and Taniya Green 15 to lead Pike County (12-7, 3-0) in a Class 3A, Area 4 game.

Gabby Eubanks had 14 points to lead New Brockton (5-9, 2-1).

Opp 42, Daleville 26: Vanessa Stoudemire had 19 points and six rebounds, Cuba Wiggins six points and three blocked shots and Amiya Thompson had seven rebounds for Opp (5-7, 1-2) in the Class 3A, Area 4 game.

Ashford 52, Emmanuel Christian 12: Jakena Curl had nine points and four assists and Amiyah Lewis, Trinity McCree and Sydney Davis all had eight points for Ashford (13-6) with Lewis adding seven rebounds.

Katie Robbins had six points for ECS.

Barbour County 41, Bullock County 35: Tamia Peterson and Anesia Eutsey had 11 points each for Barbour County.

Goshen 33, Zion Chapel 28: Goshen won the Class 2A, Area 4 game, outscoring the Rebels 9-1 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit.

AJ Rogers had 12 points and Alyssa Sparks nine points for Goshen (6-8, 1-1).

Shea Wambles had seven points to lead Zion Chapel (0-15, 0-3).

Elba 53, Florala 17: A’Lyric Whitfield had 28 points for Class 1A No. 8 ranked Elba (13-5, 4-0) in the 1A, Area 2 win.

Kyndra Anthony had 15 of Florala’s 17 points.

Kinston 44, Houston County 26: Kaley Norris had 29 points to lead Kinston (3-14, 1-3) in a Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Diamond Ealy-Carter had 24 points for Houston County (0-11, 0-3).

Wiregrass Kings 69, Evangel Christian 48: Grace Treadaway and Addie Spann both had 23 points and Claudia Perry 11 to lead the Kings (8-6, 1-2) in a conference win.

Ariton boys 44, GW Long 40: Jaxon Portwood had 25 points and Addison Senn 11 to lead the Purple Cats’ win.

Marvin McLeod had 12 points to lead GW Long.

Houston Academy boys 35, Northside Methodist 34: Houston Lee had 13 points and Jacob Jackson eight for HA.

Kyle Kirchhoff had 13 points to lead the Knights.

Ashford boys 46, Emmanuel Christian 11: Grant Love and Alex Swain had nine points each to lead Ashford’s win.

Noah Robinson led Emmanuel Christian with six points.

Carroll boys 58, Greenville 26: Trey Glenn had 16 points and NJai Gosha nine to lead Carroll.

Cottonwood boys 37, Geneva County 21: Karnelius Miree had 14 points to lead Cottonwood.

Zae Brown had six points for Geneva County.

Elba boys 45, Florala 29: Brady Johnson had 21 points and Emmanuel Cooks 12 to lead Elba.

Jayden Bradberry had 15 to lead Flora.

Opp boys 43, Daleville 18: DJ Hines had eight points and five rebounds and Marcell Newsome, Alan Jones and Damirian Thompson had six points each for Opp (8-1).

Barbour County boys 32, Bullock County 26: Javarius Peterson had 15 points and Kylan McLeod 12 for Barbour County.

Abbeville Christian boys 39, Chambers Academy 36 (OT): Shi Crawford had 14 points and eight rebounds, Ridge Crawford 11 points and Andrew Norton eight points for ACA.

Wiregrass Kings girls 33, Evangel Christian 19: Addie Spann had 23 points and Claudia Perry eight for the Kings JV girls (7-2, 2-1).

Wiregrass Kings boys 51, Evangel 42: Jake Thompson had 25 points and Alec Spann and Brayden Treadaway both had 12 for the Kings.