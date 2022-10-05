Wolves Women’s soccer hits the road to take on Simon Fraser, Saint Martin’s

Western Oregon (4-2-4, 1-2-3)

at

Simon Fraser (2-4-4, 1-3-2)

5 p.m. Thursday | Burnaby, British Columbia | SFU Stadium

WATCH | LIVE STATS Western Oregon (4-2-4, 1-2-3)

at

Saint Martin’s (3-5-1, 1-3-2)

1 pm Saturday | Lacey, Washington | Saints Field

WATCH | LIVE STATS

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team hits the road to take on Simon Fraser and Saint Martin’s this week as it tries to break free from a close group of teams battling for the No. 4 spot in the GNAC.

The Wolves sit in the fourth spot in the conference – which if the Playoffs started today would put them in the GNAC Tournament. However, the No. 4 spots to last place are separated by only two points and each contest can turn the tide in the conference.

2022 Standings

WOMEN’S SOCCER CONF PTS OVERALL PCT MOLD AWAY NEUTRAL STREAK Western Washington 5-0-1 16 6-1-3 .750 4-0-0 2-1-2 0-0-1 Won 2 Northwest Nazarene 4-0-2 14 6-1-3 .750 4-0-1 2-1-2 0-0-0 Road 1 Seattle Pacific 4-2-0 12 6-3-1 .650 4-1-0 2-2-1 0-0-0 Lost 1 Western Oregon 1-2-3 6 4-2-4 .600 2-1-3 2-2-1 0-0-0 Road 3 Simon Fraser 1-3-2 5 2-4-4 .400 2-1-0 0-2-4 0-1-0 Won 1 Central Washington 1-3-2 5 2-5-3 .350 1-4-1 1-1-2 0-0-0 Won 1 Saint Martin’s 1-3-2 4 3-5-1 .389 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-1-0 Lost 3 Montana State Billings 1-4-1 4 1-7-3 .227 0-4-2 1-3-1 0-0-0 Lost 2

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

WOU moved its draw streak to three games last week as it had a pair of scoreless ties in a draw against Central Washington on Thursday and a draw against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday. In the effort, goalkeeper Olivia Holdenried was named the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Chloe Smith , Savannah Taylor and Briana Kubli are tied for the team lead in points with five – each having two goals and an assist on the season. Leeci Snyder also has a pair of goals this season for the Wolves while Elizabeth Parker leads the team with three assists. Smith leads the team with 18 shots while Taylor has taken 16.

At keeper, Holdenried ranks second in the GNAC in shutouts (four), save percentage (0.833) and saves (40) and fourth in the GNAC in goals against average (0.90) and saves per game (4.44).

SIMON FRASER HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Red Leafs went 1-1 last week at home, falling to Seattle Pacific 1-0 on Thursday before beating MSU Billings 2-0 Saturday – getting goals from Jenieva Musico and Kaiden Sherwood.

Kiara Buono and Kaylese Callender lead the team in goals and points with two goals and five points (each also have one assist apiece) while Jazz Dev leads the team with three assists. Giuliana Zaurrini leads the team in shots taken with 22 (including aa team-high 13 on goal). At keeper, Sarah Loewen has seen the majority of the time and has a 0.97 GAA, a 0.813 save percentage and 26 saves on 69 shots faced.

SAINT MARTIN’S HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Saints dropped both of their games at home last weekend to move their losing streak to three, falling to Northwest Nazarene 1-0 Thursday and Central Washington 2-1 on Saturday – getting a goal in the third minute from Maria Pagnotta.

Pagnotta leads the team with three goals and six points, Mia Fleming has a team-high three assists along with a goal for five points and Rayvn Mummey has two goals for the Saints. At keeper, Soph Mendoza has started five games (1.60 GAA), Ali Campigotto has started three (0.67 GAA) and Ava Kephart has started one – and the most recent contest Saturday against Central Washington (2.00 GAA).

RECENT HISTORY VERSUS SFU, SMU

This will be the first meeting this season between Simon Fraser and the Wolves with the Red Leafs taking both games last season – a 1-0 win in Burnaby and a 3-0 win in Monmouth. The Wolves won the previous contest before last season, a 3-1 win in Burnaby on Oct. 31, 2019.

Against SMU, WOU won earlier this season 2-0 Sept. 15 in Monmouth – getting goals from Chloe Smith and Alyssa Talkington and a shutout from Olivia Holdenried .



WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES