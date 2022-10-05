Wolves Women’s soccer hits the road to take on Simon Fraser, Saint Martin’s
at
Simon Fraser (2-4-4, 1-3-2)
5 p.m. Thursday | Burnaby, British Columbia | SFU Stadium
Western Oregon (4-2-4, 1-2-3)
at
Saint Martin’s (3-5-1, 1-3-2)
1 pm Saturday | Lacey, Washington | Saints Field
MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team hits the road to take on Simon Fraser and Saint Martin’s this week as it tries to break free from a close group of teams battling for the No. 4 spot in the GNAC.
The Wolves sit in the fourth spot in the conference – which if the Playoffs started today would put them in the GNAC Tournament. However, the No. 4 spots to last place are separated by only two points and each contest can turn the tide in the conference.
2022 Standings
|WOMEN’S SOCCER
|CONF
|PTS
|OVERALL
|PCT
|MOLD
|AWAY
|NEUTRAL
|STREAK
|Western Washington
|5-0-1
|16
|6-1-3
|.750
|4-0-0
|2-1-2
|0-0-1
|Won 2
|Northwest Nazarene
|4-0-2
|14
|6-1-3
|.750
|4-0-1
|2-1-2
|0-0-0
|Road 1
|Seattle Pacific
|4-2-0
|12
|6-3-1
|.650
|4-1-0
|2-2-1
|0-0-0
|Lost 1
|Western Oregon
|1-2-3
|6
|4-2-4
|.600
|2-1-3
|2-2-1
|0-0-0
|Road 3
|Simon Fraser
|1-3-2
|5
|2-4-4
|.400
|2-1-0
|0-2-4
|0-1-0
|Won 1
|Central Washington
|1-3-2
|5
|2-5-3
|.350
|1-4-1
|1-1-2
|0-0-0
|Won 1
|Saint Martin’s
|1-3-2
|4
|3-5-1
|.389
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Lost 3
|Montana State Billings
|1-4-1
|4
|1-7-3
|.227
|0-4-2
|1-3-1
|0-0-0
|Lost 2
WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
WOU moved its draw streak to three games last week as it had a pair of scoreless ties in a draw against Central Washington on Thursday and a draw against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday. In the effort, goalkeeper Olivia Holdenried was named the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Chloe Smith, Savannah Taylor and Briana Kubli are tied for the team lead in points with five – each having two goals and an assist on the season. Leeci Snyder also has a pair of goals this season for the Wolves while Elizabeth Parker leads the team with three assists. Smith leads the team with 18 shots while Taylor has taken 16.
At keeper, Holdenried ranks second in the GNAC in shutouts (four), save percentage (0.833) and saves (40) and fourth in the GNAC in goals against average (0.90) and saves per game (4.44).
SIMON FRASER HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
The Red Leafs went 1-1 last week at home, falling to Seattle Pacific 1-0 on Thursday before beating MSU Billings 2-0 Saturday – getting goals from Jenieva Musico and Kaiden Sherwood.
Kiara Buono and Kaylese Callender lead the team in goals and points with two goals and five points (each also have one assist apiece) while Jazz Dev leads the team with three assists. Giuliana Zaurrini leads the team in shots taken with 22 (including aa team-high 13 on goal). At keeper, Sarah Loewen has seen the majority of the time and has a 0.97 GAA, a 0.813 save percentage and 26 saves on 69 shots faced.
SAINT MARTIN’S HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS
The Saints dropped both of their games at home last weekend to move their losing streak to three, falling to Northwest Nazarene 1-0 Thursday and Central Washington 2-1 on Saturday – getting a goal in the third minute from Maria Pagnotta.
Pagnotta leads the team with three goals and six points, Mia Fleming has a team-high three assists along with a goal for five points and Rayvn Mummey has two goals for the Saints. At keeper, Soph Mendoza has started five games (1.60 GAA), Ali Campigotto has started three (0.67 GAA) and Ava Kephart has started one – and the most recent contest Saturday against Central Washington (2.00 GAA).
RECENT HISTORY VERSUS SFU, SMU
This will be the first meeting this season between Simon Fraser and the Wolves with the Red Leafs taking both games last season – a 1-0 win in Burnaby and a 3-0 win in Monmouth. The Wolves won the previous contest before last season, a 3-1 win in Burnaby on Oct. 31, 2019.
Against SMU, WOU won earlier this season 2-0 Sept. 15 in Monmouth – getting goals from Chloe Smith and Alyssa Talkington and a shutout from Olivia Holdenried.
WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team got off to its best start in program history at 3-0-1 – eclipsing the 2-0-2 start from 2013. With its win Sept. 15 against Saint Martin’s to go 4-0-1, its the first time a Wolves team has ever started a season without a loss through five games.
WOU RECEIVES FIRST NATIONAL TOP 10 RANKING …
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team’s historic start to the 2022 season didn’t go unnoticed as the previously unranked Wolves shot up to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings released Sept. 6. The Wolves moved to No. 19 the following week and currently sit unranked in the national top 25.
WOLVES PICK UP ROAD WIN OVER RANKED FOE …
The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team had a tough challenge to start the season as it hit the road to take on No. 20 Sonomoa State – but came away with a 1-0 win August 25. Jenna Efraimson scored in the 10th minute and the defense – led by a stellar effort by Olivia Holdenried – did the rest. Holdenried had 14 saves and faced 34 shots to pick up the shutout.
HOLDENRIED NAMED GNAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR THE SECOND TIME
For the second time this season, Western Oregon goalkeeper Olivia Holdenried has been selected the GNAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 3. Holdenried, who won the Honor on Aug. 29 as well, was the last line of defense for a pair of shutouts for the Wolves – a pair of 0-0 draws against Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene. The sophomore had two saves and faced three shots in the tie against Central Washington on Thursday and then had three saves while facing 10 shots against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.