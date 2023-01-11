Wolves want to sell him and Lopetegui’s Sudden reaction after Jiménez’s goal

Raul Jimenez and Julen Lopetegui

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez returned to action in the best possible way with Wolverhampton. The striker scored the equalizer in the EFL Cup, but unfortunately they were eliminated in a penalty shootout. Despite this, the Mexican has already sent a strong message to the club, who wanted him out.

In the current transfer market, the English team signed striker Matheus Cunha, despite having Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez. Given this situation, The Sun raised the scenario where the Mexican would leave the institution. Despite this, the player has already responded with a great goal to his detractors.

Since the arrival of Julen Lopetegui, his relationship with Raul Jimenez has not been the best of all. The Coach seems to be not entirely convinced of the arrival of the player’s level, but now Jimenez responds by scoring an important goal in the match he entered as a starter.

What did Lopetegui do about Jimenez’s goal?

Despite the importance of the goal at that moment of the match, Lopetegui only went back to the bench to talk to his assistants. An extremely Unexpected celebration, given that the Spanish Coach has always been known for being very expressive in his teams’ goals.