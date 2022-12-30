Wolves vs Manchester United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Red Devils are a point adrift of fourth place and will hope to keep the pressure on Tottenham with another win

Manchester United hope to boost their hopes of a top four finish when they visit Wolves on Saturday.

The Red Devils beat Nottingham Forest on Tuesday to move within one point of Tottenham in fourth, while Wolves picked up a vital three points to lift them off the bottom.

Wolves vs Manchester United latest odds

United are the big favorites to win this game at odds of 10/11 (1.91) with bet365.

Wolves are the big outsiders to get three points at 3/1 (4.00) and the draw is set at 13/5 (3.60).

Wolves vs Manchester United first goal scorer odds

Anthony Martial found the net during his side’s win against Forest and is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 11/2 (6.50) while team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Antony are available at 13/2 (7.50).

For the home team, the shortest priced player to open the scoring is Raul Jimenez at 7/1 (8.00) while Diego Costa is on offer at 17/2 (9.50).

Wolves vs Manchester United preview

Jadon Sancho will miss this game, but Lisandro Martinez may be back in the team but Lisandro Martinez is back in training and could feature following his return from the World Cup final.

Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof both missed the game against Forest due to illness and it is unclear if they will be back in the Squad on Saturday.

Wolves won their `Premier League first game under new Coach Julen Lopetegui on Boxing Day, beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic are all out for the home team while Boubacar Traore and Jonny face late fitness tests to see if they are ready to return.

Wolves vs Manchester United tips and predictions

Wolves may have had a bit of a bounce since Lopetegui came in but United should be the dominant force in this game, so Backing them to win half-time/full-time at odds of 21/10 (3.10) looks an appealing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365