Wolves Stop Viking Men’s Basketball on the Road

ABERDEEN, SD – It wasn’t that night that was hoped for as the Augustana men’s basketball team fell, 86-64, Friday at Northern State.

After falling behind 3-0, Augustana hit back-to-back 3-point baskets with Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller both connecting from deep. The AU lead stretched by two more when Aoi Aoi hit a jumper with 16:35 remaining in the opening half.

A layup from Miller gave Augustana its 10th point of the game but an Offensive skid hit the Vikings as Northern State (11-3, 7-1 NSIC) opened a 22-11 advantage.

However, Augustana (7-8, 3-6 NSIC) fought back to pull within three points on a pair of Caden Hinker free throws at 28-25 with 6:28 remaining in the half. The Vikings again struggled on the Offensive end of the floor as they scored just four points the remainder of the half while Northern ended the half on a 20-4 run.

Although the Offensive woes did not continue in the second frame, Augustana was unable to push the comeback as the two squads nearly traded basket-for-basket in the 86-64 final score.

Augustana placed third in double-figure scoring led by Miller’s 16 points. Graves added 15 and Isaac Fink 13. Fink and Miller co-led the team with five rebounds each.

Augustana closes a three-game road trip Saturday at MSU Moorhead. Tipoff with the Dragons is slated for 5:30 pm

–GoAugie.com–