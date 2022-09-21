Wolves men’s soccer opens GNAC play in Washington starting Thursday

Western Oregon (1-3-1)

at

Seattle Pacific (1-3-3)

4:30 p.m. Thursday | Interbay Stadium | Seattle, WA

WATCH | LIVE STATS Western Oregon (1-3-1)

at

#23 Western Washington (4-0-3)

7 p.m. Saturday | Harrington Field | Bellingham, WA

WATCH | LIVE STATS

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon men’s soccer team opens GNAC play on the road as the Wolves hit the road to take on Seattle Pacific at 4:30 pm Thursday and No. 23 Western Washington 7 pm Saturday.

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATS

Western Oregon hasn’t played since hosting 10th-ranked Dominguez Hills – losing just 1-0 – on Sept. 9 before playing to a scoreless draw against Stanislaus State on Sept. 11.

Alex Grignon continues to lead WOU in points at three with a goal and an assist while Abraham Villalobos has a goal to go along with a team-high eight shots and three on goal. Chester March leads the team in minutes – having played all 450 while Ben Mitcheson is second on the team with 397. At keeper, Juan Suarez has played 426 minutes while making all five starts with a 1.69 GA average, 30 saves, 0.789 save percentage and two shutouts while facing 78 shots.

SEATTLE PACIFIC HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Falcons went 1-0-1 last week, playing Point Loma to a 3-3 draw Thursday while picking up its first win of the season with a 5-1 win over Concordia-Irvine on Saturday.

Seattle Pacific has a pair of players with three goals apiece in Demian Alvarez and Andrew Tran with Tran adding an assist to own a team-best seven points on the year. The team’s two top shot takers this season don’t have a goal on the season in Alden Massey (16 shots) and Judah Johnson (11 shots). Orlando Erazo has a team-best two assists. At keeper, Lars Helleren has played all but nine minutes this season for the Falcons and has a 1.59 GAA, 22 saves, a 0.667 save percentage and two shutouts while facing 106 shots.

WESTERN WASHINGTON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Vikings are coming off a 1-0-1 week where they defeated Concordia-Irvine 2-0 and tied with Point Loma, 0-0.

Albin Jonsson has paced WWU with three goals and two assists on the season with a team-high 16 shots (six on goal). No other Western Washington player has multiple goals, although Dakota Samnes has a team-high three assists and Andrew Rotter and Diego Alvarado have two assists apiece. Theo Steinmentz hasn’t found the back of the net, but does have the second-most shots on the team with 13. At keeper, Patrick Restum has played all 630 minutes and has a 0.43 GAA, 23 saves, a 0.885 percentage and five shutouts in seven contests.



WESTERN OREGON MEN’S SOCCER NOTES

GAME 1, WIN 1 …

The Wolves opened their program history in impressive fashion – defeating a solid Hawaii Pacific team 1-0 on Aug. 26. The first goal in program history came from freshman Alex Grignon in the 74th minute to give WOU the lead for good.

GNAC TEAM OF THE WEEK – RELEASE

The Western Oregon men’s soccer team was named the GNAC Team of the Week on Aug. 29 after the Wolves won their first match in program history. The Wolves defeated Hawaii Pacific, 1-0, at WOU Soccer Field on Friday – a Sharks Squad that had eight wins under its belt a season ago and returned much of its starting lineup.