Wolves football heads north to take on Central Washington

MONMOUTH, Oregon — The Western Oregon football team looks to return to the win column as it takes on a fellow former GNAC football member Central Washington 6 pm Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.

Of note, as part of joining the Lone Star Conference for football this season – all Western Oregon games will be on the LSC Digital Network and will cost money to view. Click the link above to get there or follow the link that tells you how to watch games on the channel.

THE WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

Western Oregon is coming off a 30-7 loss to No. 3 Angelo State is Saturday at home. The Rams’ defense held WOU to a season-low 180 yards of offense while the Wolves allowed 437 yards and turned it over three times in the contest.

WOU has been led defensively by a run defense that ranks 16th in the Nation at 80.2 yards allowed per game. Middle linebacker Jaylin Parnell continues to lead the defense with 42 tackles (12 more than the next Wolf), six sacks (1.2 per game – sixth in the Nation and second in the LSC), an interception and a blocked kick. Joey Sinclair is second on the team with 30 tackles to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble while Malcolm Liufau has 24 tackles.

Offensively, Omari Dixon-Land leads the offense after becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher against ASU on Saturday as his 94 yards gave him 3,236 career rushing yards, passing Bill Volk’s total of 3,172. On the season, Dixon-Land has a conference-best 487 rushing yards (21st in the nation) to go along with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Gannon Winker has thrown for 1,138 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Thomas Wright leads the team with 317 yards receiving and two scores while Damon Hickok has 298 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Hickok and London Smalley lead the team with 16 receptions apiece as five players have at least 10 catches on the season.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Wildcats have rattled off three wins in a row (all in Lone Star Conference play) since opening the season with a 36-20 loss at top-ranked Ferris State – including beating Eastern New Mexico 45-17 in Portales, New Mexico, last weekend. Quincy Glasper threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and two more scores while Tre’Jon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

On the season, Glasper has thrown for 822 yards, four scores and three interceptions while completing 49.5 percent of his passes and rushing for another 96 yards and four scores. Henderson has rushed for 464 yards and eight touchdowns on the year – averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Darious Morrison has been the team’s top receiving target with 13 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively Brett Accimus has a team-high 35 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and a sack and Daeon Hudson has 33 tackles, a team-high 3.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

HISTORY VS. CENTRAL WASHINGTON

The Wolves are 21-46 all-time against Central Washington, including dropping nine of their last 10 to the Wildcats – the one win coming on the road in 2019 (36-26).



WESTERN OREGON FOOTBALL NOTES

DIXON-LAND BREAKS ALL-TIME RUSHING RECORD AT WESTERN

Senior running back Omari Dixon-Land has been the leading rusher for the Wolves in each of the past three seasons and he’s now become the top rusher in program history. With 94 yards against Angelo State on Oct. 1, he passed Bill Volk’s total of 3,172 on the all-time list and now has 3,236 career rushing yards. His 583 rushing attempts puts him second on the all-time list (Volk has the most with 613) and his 24 rushing touchdowns has him tied for seventh (the record is 37 rushing touchdowns held by Volk)

Western Oregon All-Time Rushing List (2,000 yards or more)

3,236 Omari Dixon-Land (2018-Current) 3.172 Bill Volk (1992-95) 2.846 Jason Taroli (1997-2001) 2.557 Doug Trice (1970-73) 2,530 Mark Ross (1975-78) 2,516 Greg Shewbert (1974-77) 2.357 Bob Pennel (1959-62) 2,259 Ben Kuenzi (2006-09) 2,119 Eliot Vinzant (2005-06) 2.103 Doug Lulay (1975-78)

COACH FERGUSON APPROACHING CENTURY MARK IN WINS

WOU head football Coach Arne Ferguson has been a staple in the Western Oregon football program since his playing days from 1985-88 where he was an All-CFA choice three times. Now Entering his 17th season as head Coach (he was an Assistant Coach from 1989 until head Coach save one season in 1992), he’s approaching a career milestone only one other Western Oregon Coach has reached – the 100 career wins at Western Oregon. Ferguson enters this week with 95 victories with only the legendary Bill McArthur – who coached 36 seasons at Western – ahead of him at 180 victories.

