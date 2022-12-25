Wolves confirm Matheus Cunha signing from Atlético Madrid in £44m deal | Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have signed the Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from Atlético Madrid with an obligation to buy for €50m (£44m).

The 23-year-old will join Julen Lopetegui’s Squad from 1 January subject to a work permit. The former Sion, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin player moved to Atlético in the summer of 2021 and scored seven goals last season but has struggled for playing time this term.

He helped Brazil win gold at the delayed Tokyo Olympics and has eight caps but missed out on the Squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Cunha told Wolves’ website: “I’m excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I’m happy like a kid. [Lopetegui’s] a big coach, he has a big mentality.”

Cunha will join his former Atlético teammate Diego Costa at Molineux. “He’s a very good guy, a really smiley guy, a really Brazilian guy and we’re always smiling together,” he said. “I called him and he said to me: ‘Come, come. Please, please.’”

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League and play at Everton, four points above them in 17th place, on Boxing Day.