Wolverines volleyball falls | News, Sports, Jobs

RIDGWAY — After a strong win Tuesday in their season opener, the Sheffield Wolverines lost in five sets Thursday evening on the road.

“Ridgway kept getting Stronger and Stronger as the match went on, and we didn’t,” said Sheffield head Coach Melissa Lemay. “They were a little flat in warmups tonight and I felt we just didn’t have the intensity that we needed from start to finish.”

The Wolverines took the first two sets 25-17 and 26-24, before dropping three straight 14-25, 17-25 and 11-15.

“I assured the girls … they should be proud of the program that we are building,” said Lemay.

Filling in at outside hitter for an absent starting senior, sophomore Madi Connolly racked up 13 digs. Kadence Steffan had one more dig with 14 and 19 assists, while Kassidy Orinko had one less dig than Connolly with 12. Orinko also had 19 kills and three blocks. Peyton Wotorson had 12 assists.

The Sheffield junior varsity looked solid running their in-system offense, winning in two both sets with a score of 25-17. Freshman Emma Roell, who rotated into the varsity match, had seven kills and seven digs. Wotorson had 11 assists.