Wolverines suffer damaging loss to Maryland Terrapins

What a difference 18 days can make.

Less than three weeks after dominating Maryland at home, the Michigan men’s basketball team fell, 64-58, on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Jett Howard added 13 points, but UM got limited production from its backcourt and struggled to contain Jahmir Youngwho finished with 26.

Michigan did not lead after the Terps took a 3-2 lead with 17:45 to go in the first half.

The second half started slowly, with both teams going cold from the floor over the first several minutes. A Hunter Dickinson tip-in brought Michigan to within two and was followed by two Terrance Williams II buckets to tie the game at 42 with 11:55 to go and force a Maryland timeout.

It was the first time the game had been tied since the opening moments, but Maryland responded by rebuilding a seven-point lead over the next three minutes. Five quick points from Joey Baker kept Michigan close as its defense faltered, and Juan Howard called timeout down 55-49 with 7:04 left.

As Michigan went on a scoring drought of more than three minutes, time became more of a factor for a UM side that struggled to sustain a consistent level of play. After Dickinson missed a triple, Jahmir Young blew by his defender to the rack to make it a 10-point advantage for Maryland.

Dickinson quieted the crowd with a 3-pointer, and Michigan got a stop after allowing two Offensive rebounds as the game entered its closing stretch at 59-52. A lengthy UM possession led to Tarris Reed Jr. getting blocked inside — leaving the score unchanged with 1:53 to play.

Williams II made a layup high off the glass to cut the deficit to six, and then Dickinson got an Offensive rebound and layup to make it four. But with just 35 seconds left, the Wolverines had no choice but to foul.

Jahmir Young, who gave Michigan fits all night with his change of pace, didn’t pardon. They made two free throws to rebuild a six-point lead for Maryland. Jett Howard’s missed 3-pointer with 23 seconds left all but sealed the result but for the score.

A combination of several factors led to the defeat. Pick-and-roll defense was an issue, as were simple blow-bys. After Michigan dominated the paint during the Jan. 1 matchup, the Terps returned the favor, 42-22. Dickinson didn’t get established inside and attempted just six 2-pointers. The Wolverines committed 12 turnovers and allowed 14 fast-break points.

It all resulted in a six-point loss and another missed chance at a Quad 1 win.

Michigan vs. Maryland: The first-half story

The Wolverines began the game by finding Dickinson in the middle post for a left hook, but the Terps responded with a 7-0 run and led by three at the first media timeout. Maryland used press and zone to keep Michigan uncomfortable offensively, but Jett Howard missed two open 3-pointers in the opening minutes.

The deficit only grew over the next few minutes, at Jahmir Young got to the basket in transition on back-to-back possessions. Michigan called timeout after Maryland pushed the pace and got another easy layup to go up by nine with 11:59 to go.

Out of the timeout, Jett Howard picked up two fouls seconds apart, and a Dug McDaniel turnover led to another transition bucket for the Terps. But Juan Howard kept Jett in and he soon rewarded the decision with a triple to keep Michigan within striking distance, 23-13, at the under-eight timeout.

That would mark the beginning of a hot streak for Jett Howardwho played 17 minutes in the first half despite the foul trouble and paced his team with 11 points on 3-for-6 from deep.

The Wolverines improved offensively, making eight of nine field goals for a stretch late in the first half — highlighted by Jett Howard and Terrance Williams II triples. And a 3-pointer from Dickinson brought UM within four with 1:10 to play.

Another pick-and-pop three from Dickinson made it a one-point game, and the Wolverines trailed by just two at the Halftime break, 34-32.

The close score belied how poorly the Wolverines defended and rebounded for much of the first half. The Terps scored 24 points in the paint to Michigan’s eight; they out-rebounded UM by five and at one point late in the period had more offensive rebounds (10) than the Wolverines had total boards (9).

Given that, a one-possession deficit set Michigan up well to take control of the game in the second half. But it couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity.

Michigan basketball: What comes next

The Wolverines host Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the first matchup between the two, Michigan won by 15 in Minneapolis. Tip-off for the rematch is scheduled for 1 pm at the Crisler Center.