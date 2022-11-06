Wolverines Run Past Daemen in Exhibition Contest

Next Game: Delaware State 11/9/2022 | 6:00 P.M B1G+ Nov. 09 (Wed) / 6:00 PM Delaware State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. The 25-ranked University of Michigan Women’s basketball team held Daemen to single-digit scoring in all but one quarter in an 87-32 exhibition win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) at Crisler Center.

UM shot an even 50 percent (30-for-60) from the floor, highlighted by 40.9 percent shooting (9-for-22) from distance. The Wolverines handed out 21 assists on 30 made field goals, while scoring 28 points off 27 Daemen turnovers. Michigan had two players in double figures Emily Kiser (18 points, seven rebounds) and Greta Kampschroeder (16 points), with all but one Wolverine finding the scoring column. Ari Wiggins , the only player not to score, handed out a team-best six assists and recorded two steals in 19 minutes of action.

The visitors jumped out to an 8-4 lead on the strength of two early triples. The Wolverines countered with an 8-0 run of their own, capped by a Michelle Sidor steal-and-score for a 12-8 lead with 5:38 on the first-quarter clock. After a few empty possessions by the home team, Daemen again hit a triple with 3:19 remaining in the period to close within one.

The Maize and Blue held the Wildcats off the scoreboard for the remainder of the first quarter, ending on a 13-0 run that featured a pair of three-pointers from Kampschroeder and Jordan Hobbs five points from Kiser and a pair of free throws from Laila Phelia for a 25-11 lead after 10 minutes.

Michigan held Daemen to just seven points in the second quarter, grabbing a 45-18 halftime lead. UM shot nearly 50 percent from the floor in the first half, hitting at a 46.7 percent clip (14-for-30). Kiser led the way with 11 points, while Phelia, Hobbs and Kampschroeder each chipped in six points.

Daemen switched to a zone to open up the third quarter as Cameron Williams promptly found Maddie Nolan for a three-pointer on the opening possession. The Wolverines led by as many as 39 in the third, taking a 65-26 lead into the final stanza.

Michigan emptied its bench but kept its foot on the gas in the final 10 minutes, outscoring Daemen 22-6. Kampschroeder scored 10 in the final period, going 2-for-3 from deep, with Kate Clarke adding five of her own as Michigan eased to the win.

Michigan opens the regular season on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Crisler Center, hosting Delaware State at 6 pm