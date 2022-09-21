Wolverines, Golden Grizzlies Battle to Stalemate at UM Soccer Stadium

Next Game: at Northwestern 9/23/2022 | 7:00 PM CT B1G+ Sept. 23 (Fri) / 7:00 PM CT at Northwestern

» Despite a scoreless tie, Michigan outshot Oakland 27-7.

» Ethan Wood made two saves in his first start of the season.

» UM controlled the ball for 57 percent of the match.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s soccer team (2-4-2) played in-state foe Oakland University (0-5-2) to a 0-0 tie Monday evening (Sept. 19) in non-conference action at UM Soccer Stadium .

The Wolverines outshot Oakland 27-7 with 10 shots on goal compared to the Golden Grizzlies’ three shots on frame. Michigan dominated the second half offensively, outshooting Oakland 19-5, but was unable to secure a goal.

UM (2-4-2) held possession for 57 percent of the match as eight players had multi-shot matches and three put two or more shots on goal. Freshman Nicholas Cassiday had a team-high three shots on net while Nicholas Kaloukian and Simon Vasquez each put two shots on goal.

Junior Ethan Wood earned his second Collegiate start in net and made three saves, including two clutch stops down the stretch for the Maize and Blue.

Michigan outshot Oakland 8-2 in the first half with four shots on goal. The Wolverines’ first opportunity came right out of the gate when Quin Rogers put a shot on frame before Kaloukian had a shot go just wide of the right goal post in the 14th minute.

UM pushed the pace in the closing 10 minutes of the first half as Kaloukian had a header that was punched out by the keeper and Inaki Rodriguez had his shot Rocket off the crossbar in the 39th minute.

Michigan started the second half much like the first, as Cassiday put a shot on goal within the first two minutes before he and Kaloukian notched back-to-back shots on net in the ensuing possession for the Maize and Blue.

Less than two minutes later, Michigan rattled off four straight shots — two of which were blocked and two of which were picked up by the Golden Grizzlies keeper in the 57th minute of play.

Oakland (0-5-2) had its first big chance in the 68th minute as it took the ball down the right flank and fired at the upper left corner where Wood punched the ball out of play. A second opportunity for the Golden Grizzlies came in the 80th minute, but they were once again denied by Wood and the game remained scoreless.

The Wolverines fired off another myriad of shots in the final minutes, including headers from Brennan Callow and Nolan Miller , but ultimately UM was unable to find a goal and the Wolverines finished with their second tie of the season.

Michigan returns to Big Ten Conference play when it travels to Northwestern on Friday (Sept. 23) for a 7 pm CT contest at Larry and Sharon Martin Stadium.