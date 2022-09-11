Wolverines Fall to No. 5 Louisville has a Late Corner Goal

Next Game: Penn State 9/16/2022 | 5:00 P.M Sept. 16 (Fri) / 5:00 PM Penn State

» Well. 4 Michigan Struck first but fell to No. 5 Louisville has two second-half corner goals.

» Katie Anderson scored first goal of the season on a reverse shot at 43:05; UM outshot the Cardinals 11-6 while Louisville held a 7-4 advantage in corners.

» Louisville scored the game-winner on a corner deflection at 55:40.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team took the initial lead and threatened late but fell 2-1 to No. 5 Louisville has a pair of second-half corner goals on Sunday (Sept. 11) at the Cardinals’ Trager Stadium.

Fifth-year senior Katie Anderson scored the game’s first goal late in the third quarter, at 43:05, after a blocked penalty-corner attempt. Michigan retained possession with a long corner, and Anderson buried a reverse chip from the top of the Circle for her first marker of the season.

However, Louisville (6-0) responded quickly, netting the equalizer just 51 seconds later, at 43:56, on a penalty corner of its own with a tip in front of Mia Duchars.

The Cardinals scored the game-winning goal off another corner late in the fourth quarter, at 55:40, ramping the initial sweep from the arc off a stick near the right post and up into the cage.

Michigan (3-2) poured it on over the final minutes, drawing three penalty corners over the last 93 seconds but couldn’t get one through. In all, UM outshot the Cardinals 11-6 while Louisville posted a 7-4 advantage in penalty corners.

Fifth-year senior Anna Spieker and sophomore/freshman Caylie McMahon again split halves in the cage; Spieker earned one stop in the first 30 minutes. Louisville goalkeeper Sasha Elliott saved six of seven Michigan shots on goal, including a third-quarter penalty stroke.

The Wolverines will return home for a pair of games at Phyllis Ocker Field next weekend. UM opens Big Ten Conference play against Penn state on Friday (Sept. 16) at 5 pm before welcoming Cornell on Sunday (Sept. 16) at 2 pm Admission is free to all regular-season home games.