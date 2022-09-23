Wolverines, Buckeyes Play to Scoreless Draw at UM Soccer Stadium

Next Game: Nebraska 9/25/2022 | 1:00 PM B1G+ Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Nebraska

» The 2,112 fans in attendance ranks as the fourth most in UM Soccer Stadium history for a Women’s soccer match.

» Both Kacey Lawrence and Lily Farkas led the team in shots with a trio apiece.

» The 0-0 draw was the first for UM since Sept. 26 of last season versus Wisconsin.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan Women’s soccer team, behind the fourth-highest attended match in program history, Drew 0-0 against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday (Sept. 22) at UM Soccer Stadium.

Ohio State (5-2-2, 0-1-1 B1G) deployed a high-pressing tactic at the beginning of the match, resulting in several half chances for OSU. Michigan (5-3-2, 0-1-1 B1G) chalked up a handful of counter-attacking chances, highlighted by a pair from junior Kacey Lawrence and an effort from a graduate student Meredith Haakenson in the 35th minute.

At the half, the Buckeyes led the shot category by a 7-5 margin and had three of the chances on goal to a pair for UM.

Graduate student Izzy Nino tallied her fourth save of the game in the 46th minute, setting the tone for the second period.

UM nearly took the lead just five minutes into the second half. The opportunity came as a ball was played in from the UM defensive third found senior Dani Wolfe in stride. However, her shot from 20 yards out was narrowly tipped over the bar. The subsequent Wolverine corner kick resulted in another near miss, this time by a freshman Aniyah League .

Another golden chance came in the 67th minute, as Lily Farkas juked a defender 25 yards out. Her right-footed shot went on to rattle off the crossbar.

The Wolverines hammered the Buckeye defense with a series of Offensive drives in the 73rd and 75th minutes, fueled by unsportsmanlike behavior against Farkas. Junior Sammi Woods ‘ answering Breakaway was cut short by an offsides call, but UM quickly rallied with a shot by Lawrence.

Michigan had a couple of last-minute attempts in the final five, with a shot by Farkand through an effort on a Wolverine corner kick. The Maize and Blue also held down the defensive end, with Nino’s final save of the match cutting short a last-ditch Buckeye effort in the final 20 seconds.

In total, Ohio State led with 14 shots to Michigan’s 11, with a six to five margin of shots on goal.

Tweet of the Match

Nino notched her second clean sheet of the season with five saves. The Wolverines totaled six saves as a team, with one stop coming off a clearance off the face of the goal.

Haakenson, coming off the bench for the first time since her sophomore year, played 49 minutes.

The 2,112 fans in attendance marks the most in six seasons, narrowly trailing the 2,312 fans that were on hand for a Matchup against Michigan State on Sept. 24, 2016.

Michigan will wrap up its conference-opening homestand on Sunday (Sept. 25) on Senior Day, hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a contest that begins at 1 p.m.