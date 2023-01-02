Wolverhampton Literature Festival bringing a large and diverse program for the new year

Irvine Walsh will be one of the Headline acts at the Wolverhampton Literature Festival. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Literature Festival which is back for its seventh year next month, running from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5, is organized by Wolverhampton Council and sees events, talks and performances at venues across the city and the surrounding area.

Among the Headline acts at the festival will be Trainspotting and Porno author Irvine Welsh, who will speak about his new crime thriller The Long Knives, as well as reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the release of Trainspotting.

Other acts will include author, Comedian and festival regular Robin Ince, Comedian and podcaster Richard Herring, Soul II Soul frontman Jazzie B, author and TV writer, actress and presenter Emma Kennedy, poet Suhaiymah Manzoor Khan and Wolverhampton’s Poet Laureate Kuli Kohli.

Central Youth Theater will be back, Performing Lord of the Files at Wolverhampton Grammar School, while the Arena Theater will host some of the Language for Liberation Strand of the program on the Saturday, followed by a live recording of the Dungeons and Dragons podcast, Sixteen Candlekeeps, on the Sunday.

For the first time, Wolverhampton Literature Festival is collaborating with Wolverhampton Film Festival for a showcase of local filmmakers.

There is also a range of events for children at Central Library, with the chance to see some BSL storytelling, take part in a ‘Shakespearean strokes’ workshop and join in with Storytelling and crafts.

Wolverhampton Community Radio will also be hosting a program of events and live broadcasts throughout the festival at the Mander Center Community Hub.

A Spokesman for the festival said: “The festival aims to amplify the voice of authors, poets, writers, storytellers, puppeteers, podcasters, vloggers and Publishers across the UK, celebrating our creative communities living and from the Black Country and further.

“The festival always looks to provide something for everyone.

“Through an outstanding program of events, we continue to re-light Wolverhampton through the power of literature.”