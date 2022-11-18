Wolsey-Wessington Debut Win Highlights Class B Volleyball 1st Round

SIOUX FALLS – In their first volleyball state tournament, the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds proved that they belong on the court with traditional Class B powers. Wolsey-Wessington topped Northwestern Thursday in the first round of the SDHSAA Class B State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

2021 Champion Warner also won, as did Burke and Chester Area.

(1)Warner def. (8) Freeman, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-11

The Defending Champion Monarchs (35-2) slammed 68 kills. Lauren Marcuson had 17, Kyra Marcuson added 14 and Kamryn Anderson had 12. Kyra Marcuson also had two aces.

Freeman (21-10), in the school’s first state tournament match since 1998, was led by 18 kills and two Solo blocks by Kate Miller.

(5)Wolsey-Wessington def. (4)Northwestern, 25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 19-17

The Warbirds prevailed in their state tournament debut after taking the first two sets, then seeing Northwestern rally. Leah Williams and Mallory Miller each nailed 11 kills for Wolsey-Wessington (27-4), with Williams also serving four aces and having 29 digs.

Ella Haven registered 30 kills, an ace, three Solo blocks and six block assists for Northwestern (27-9).

(2)Burke def. (7)Castlewood, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13

Kailee Frank had 21 kills and an ace for Burke (32-4), who held on after a five-point lead in the fifth set. Adisyn Indahl had 17 kills and two aces for the names.

Mackenzie Everson scored 16 kills for Castlewood (22-8).

(3)Chester Area def. (6)Colman-Egan, 25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20

Chester Area (27-5) advanced after losing in the first round to Colman-Egan in 2021. Lily VanHal had 18 kills, a block assist, 25 set assists and 14 digs for the Flyers.

Daniela Lee scored 14 kills for Colman-Egan (23-10).