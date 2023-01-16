WOLF PACK EARN POINT WITH LATE GOAL, BUT FALL TO BRUINS 3-2 IN OVERTIME

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Hartford Wolf Pack earned a point with a gritty third period effort on Sunday afternoon in Providence. It wouldn’t be enough for two points, however, as the Providence Bruins struck in the opening minute of overtime to take a 3-2 decision.

The Wolf Pack had possession of the puck in the extra frame but turned it over when a clearing attempt hit the back of the net. Jack Achan found the Loose Puck for the Bruins and fed forward Fabian Lysell. Lysell then set up Veteran Vinni Lettieri in the left-wing circle, where he fired a one-timer that beat Louis Domingue. The goal was Lettieri’s team-leading 13th of the season, and gave the Bruins the extra point on this evening.

For the second game in a row, the Bruins opened the scoring against the Wolf Pack. Justin Brazeau snapped his tenth goal of the season by Domingue 9:51 into the game when he weaved into the right-wing circle and lasered a shot home.

The Wolf Pack responded for the second game in a row, as Ty Emberson fired his fifth goal of the season by Kyle Keyser just 2:30 later. Emberson stepped up from the blueline and fired a wrister that cleanly beat Keyser at 12:21 of the opening period for his first goal since December 22n.d.

The Bruins would regain the lead just 4:20 later, as Marc McLaughlin potted his sixth goal of the season. The Wolf Pack were unable to chip a Puck into the neutral zone, as Brazeau eventually won a board battle on the right wing side. Brazeau then found McLaughlin, who beat Domingue at 16:41 of the period.

The second period saw a spirited tilt between Matt Rempe and JD Greenway, but neither side was able to find the back of the net despite each team getting a powerplay.

Trailing 2-1 through forty minutes, the Wolf Pack refused to quit. The club played their best period of the afternoon, outshooting the Bruins 10-8 and eventually tying the game. Zac Jones fired a perfect pass to Tanner Fritz at the offensive blueline, allowing the veteran forward to pull away for a breakaway.

Fritz beat Keyser by the glove at 10:45, scoring his third goal of the season and earning his club a point. Fritz now has goals in two of his last three outings.

The Bruins made quick work of overtime, however, as Lettieri’s overtime marker came just 26 seconds into the three-on-three frame.

While the club’s three-game winning streak was snapped, the point gives the Wolf Pack a season-long seven-game point streak (3-0-2-2).

The Pack return to the XL Center for their third straight game with the Bruins on Friday, January 20th. Be sure to join us for $2 Beers and $1 hot dogs! The puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

# # #