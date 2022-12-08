Wolf, Abdallah-Boehm named all-state in volleyball – The Durango Herald

Leah Wolf of Durango High School digs a ball while playing Montrose High School this season at DHS. Wolf was recently named to the all-state second-team in Class 4A. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

Two volleyball players from La Plata County landed on all-state volleyball teams in their respective classes, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday.

Durango High School senior Leah Wolf and Bayfield senior Myrah Abdallah-Boehm were both awarded all-state honors after their performances this fall.

Wolf, who was recently named the 4A/5A Southwestern League’s volleyball player of the year, earned all-state second-team honors in Class 4A.

Wolf finished the season with 351 kills to lead Durango to a league title, averaging 3.9 kills per set. She also made 472 digs, received 410 serves, was in on 43 blocks and served 38 aces.

Abdallah-Boehm, meanwhile, received an all-state Honorable mention in Class 3A.

Abdallah-Boehm recorded a 559 digs this season – the most in Class 3A, and eighth-most in all of Colorado – at a rate of 7.3 per game.

Counting the 113 digs she’d logged as a sophomore during the COVID-19-delayed/shortened spring ’21 campaign, and the 399 she dug as a junior, Abdallah-Boehm exceeded 1,000 for her three-year varsity career for the Wolverines, totaling 1,071.

Boehm was also named first-team Intermountain League.

A third-place 4-4 in IML play, Bayfield finished third in the IML with a 4-4 record and 12-12 overall. BHS eliminated Rifle in four games at 3A-Region VI, but then lost to the hosts from Greeley’s University.

Durango finished 19-8 overall first in the SWL with a 7-1 league mark. Durango then won the Class 4A Region VI Championship as the No. 19 seed, beating No. 31 Battle Mountain 3-1 and No. 5 Green Mountain 3-2 to advance to the state tournament. At state DHS was reseeded to No. 12, but fell to No. 5 Lewis-Palmer 3-2 and No. 6 Niwot 3-0.

No players from Ignacio, or Montezuma-Cortez, were recognized this year.

Other area players honored included Shelby Jabour and Teya Yeomans of Mancos (2A Honorable mentions) and Trista Barnett, Kalie Gatlin of Dove Creek (1A Honorable mentions.)

Player of the year honors went to Ashlyn Tafoya of Thompson Valley in Class 4A, Sydney Dunning of Lamar in 3A, Emma Luce of Meeker in 2A, Makenna Sutter of Merino in 1A and Sasha Cohen of Valor Christian in 5A.