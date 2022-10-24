Woad Named To ANNIKA Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman Lottie Woad, who leads the No. 16 Seminole Women’s golf team with one win and a 69.00 stroke average, has been named to the ANNIKA Award Final Fall Watch List by the Haskins Foundation. The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 Collegiate golfer. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in 2014.

Woad has been Florida State’s leader on the scoreboard in two of the Seminoles’ first three tournaments of the fall season with a tied for first place finish at the Ivy League Intercollegiate and a tied for fourth place finish at the Cougar Classic. She tied the school record with a 65 in the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic and has carded low rounds of 65 in the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic and 66 in the first round of the Cougar Classic. Woad’s three-round total of 205 at the Schooner is tied for the eighth best three-round tournament score in school history while her score of 206 in the Cougar Classic is tied for the 10thth best three-round tournament score in school history.

Woad led Florida State to the team Championship at the Schooner Fall Classic and has earned six of eight rounds scored under par. She is a cumulative total of 15-under par in her first three career tournaments and has totaled four of her first eight Collegiate rounds in the 60’s.

In winning the co-individual Championship of the Ivy League Intercollegiate, she became just the sixth Seminole freshman to win an event. Marla Anderson was the first freshman in Seminole history to win an individual championship when she claimed medalist honors at the State of Florida Intercollegiate Championships in 1980. A total of eight Seminole freshmen have won individual titles during their first seasons at Florida State.

The Seminoles close out their fall season at the Landfall Tradition (October 28-30) at the Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC Head Coach Amy Bond and the Seminoles play host to the 10th Annual Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club March 17-19, 2023.

ANNIKA Award Final Fall Watch List

Lottie Woad, Fr., Florida State

Amari Avery, So., Southern California

Jenny Bae, Sr., Georgia

Sadie Englemann, Jr., Stanford

Carolina Chacarra, So., Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Rachel Heck, Jr., Stanford

Rachel Kuehn, Sr., Wake Forest

Andrea Lignell, Sr., Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, Sr., LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, So., Mississippi State

Jennie Park, Sr., Texas A&M

Tunrada Piddon, Sr., UCF

Amanda Sambach, So., Virginia

Meghan Schofill, Sr., Auburn

Kayla Smith, Sr., North Carolina

Chiara Tamburlini, Sr., Ole Miss

Lauren Walsh, Sr., Wake Forest

Crystal Wang, Gr., Illinois

Rose Zhang, So., Stanford

Seminole Freshman Medalists

Marla Anderson, State Intercollegiate Championships, April 13, 1980 (1)

Caroline Westrup, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, March 26, 2006 (1)

Matilda Castren, Florida State Match-Up, Feb. 6, 2014 (1)

Matilda Castren, Marsh Landing Invitational, April 8, 2014 (1)

Kayla Jones, Mo Morial Invitational, Sept. 10, 2014 (T1)

Frida Kinhult, Jim West Challenge, Oct. 29, 2018 (1)

Frida Kinhult, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, March 10, 2019 (1)

Lottie Woad, Ivy League Intercollegiate, Oct. 10, 2022 (T1)