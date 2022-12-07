WNWA FN NFT Launch to Bring Diego Maradona’s Iconic “Goal of the Century” Shirt to Web3

The Founder memberships of “We Never Walk Alone Football Nation” will go on sale in December 2022.

DOHA, QATAR / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / We Never Walk Alone Football Nation (WNWA FN) announced today the launch of its NFT collection in December 2022. The project aims to bring Diego Maradona’s ‘Goal of the Century’ shirt from the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico to Web3. Each NFT will be the only official digital replica of the iconic shirt. The physical jersey recently became part of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum’s permanent collection and is currently on view in the World of Football exhibition at the Doha Museum. Qatar Creates, project sponsors of WNWA FN, sees this as a significant step in its efforts to embrace new technologies and expand access to new communities.

“Our goal at WNWA FN is to provide football fans from around the world a safe space to explore and experience the sport like never before. We see football at the intersection of sports, art, and culture. With a following of more than 3.5bn people around the world, it is larger than any country. We are bringing this experience to the blockchain, elevating fans to stakeholders. And there is no better time to launch this community than during the world cup. Our eventual goal is to have WNWA FN become the world’s first football network state. Digital communities with shared beliefs have been powerful tools for growth in the web2 world. Now with web3, we can bring shared economic value, giving communities even more power. We are already making history by memorialising this world cup on chain and on official digital Twins of the most culturally relevant sports memorabilia ever” stated Dr. Yaser Bishr, Project Owner of WNWA FN.

A total of 2494 NFTs will be available, each representing a Founder Membership to the community. In the spirit of the world cup, each NFT will dynamically evolve to reveal a tier (Blue, Silver, Gold), a country (from the 32 in the world cup), and a shirt number (representing a Squad member from the team) .

“To celebrate the world cup, we are gamifying our founder membership drop. 10% of our overall mint will go into a Prize pool. Holders of the top 4 teams and/or those of the top players (golden boot, golden ball, golden glove, goal of the tournament) will stand a chance to win up to 2.5ETH in prizes. Overall, there will be 312+ winners. And even if you do not win, your NFTs represent founder memberships to our community. Be rest assured, you are going to want to hold on!” said Vishwa Naik, Project Manager of WNWA FN.

Schedule:

Pre-sale – December 13th, 2022 (for whitelist holders)

Public Mint – December 16th, 2022

First Reveal – December 16th, 2022 (Tier)

Second Reveal – December 17th, 2022 (Country)

Third Reveal – December 18th, 2022

Winners Announcement – December 20, 2022

Fourth and Final NFT – December 23rd, 2022

Claim Portal launch + Announcement – December 23, 2022

