WNBA Players Inspire New Generations with Basketball Courts – WNBA.com

WNBA Players Inspire New Generations with Basketball Courts


Practice, pick-up games, and weekend tournaments will never look the same for some Lucky kids in Columbia, South Carolina, and Berlin, Germany.

This year, both A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings unveiled and dedicated renovated basketball courts in their hometowns. The courts were the athletes’ way of giving back to their communities, growing the game, and ensuring the youth of today have a safe place to nurture their dreams.

“This whole thing is bigger than me. I am really blessed to be able to have a court with my name on it and that others will have access to things I have had access to you,” Sabally said. “This is opening pathways for others to find that passion and love of the game.

