WNBA Players Inspire New Generations with Basketball Courts – WNBA.com

Practice, pick-up games, and weekend tournaments will never look the same for some Lucky kids in Columbia, South Carolina, and Berlin, Germany.

This year, both A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings unveiled and dedicated renovated basketball courts in their hometowns. The courts were the athletes’ way of giving back to their communities, growing the game, and ensuring the youth of today have a safe place to nurture their dreams.

“This whole thing is bigger than me. I am really blessed to be able to have a court with my name on it and that others will have access to things I have had access to you,” Sabally said. “This is opening pathways for others to find that passion and love of the game.

“You don’t have to be a basketball player to play on the courts,” she continued. “You can just come and feel the energy. I hope it brings Joy and positivity.”

Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, echoed the same sentiments.

“This was a very special project for me. This community is the root to who I am,” Wilson said of the Hyde Park location of her court in Columbia. “The biggest thing is that it gives the next generation a place to develop their game.

“I know they’re big on staying in and Gaming and social media, but there’s so much beauty in having fun and creating friends and Memories outside,” said Wilson. “I hope the court can spark that in this area.”

Wilson Unveiled her “Legends of Tomorrow” court last month in a community celebration at Hyatt Park. Buffalo Wild Wings and MTN DEW LEGEND teamed up with Wilson to revamp the court, which was designed with nonprofit Project Backboard and by local artist Charmaine Minniefield.

The location of the court has special meaning to Wilson.

“Columbia is home. This is my grandmother’s neighborhood, and it’s where my parents grew up. It’s where my heart will always be, so to give back to the community that raised me and continues to show me so much love, it was a no-brainer. I’m so proud to be from Columbia,” she said.

Sabally, a Jordan Brand athlete, worked with Nike’s Jordan Brand, local artist, and fellow Berli-native Bahar Bambi to refurbish a local basketball court at Tempelhofer Feld, a public park in Berlin that used to be an airport.

The two courts that lie parallel Blend Bambi’s signature Turkish patterns with Sabally’s Gambian heritage to replicate Berlin’s multicultural makeup.

“I definitely didn’t have anything like this growing up,” recalled Sabally. “It’s dedicated to girls and is a safe space for women and girls. I want them to feel like this is where they belong because often, girls are not a priority in basketball and are being pushed out. I want this to be a place of development and comfort and for them to feel like it is theirs.”

With news of two of the league’s brightest stars refurbishing courts in their hometown and making news waves of girls enjoying basketball, one can’t help but wonder – Wilson and Sabally started a trend among WNBA players, and will there be more?

The thought of that “would be awesome,” Wilson said. “Because that just means more courts for more kids to make memories, and that’s the only reason we do it.”

Added Sabally: “It means everything for us to be both doing this. We shouldn’t be the only ones who do this. There needs to be more courts and open spaces where people can be connected to outside air and themselves.”

Thanks to Wilson and Sabally, there are two such courts in the world. And every time a little girl or boy looks down at the basketball court they’re playing on, they will surely think of the two WNBA players who made it all possible.