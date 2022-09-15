WNBA Finals Game 2 reaction Pod! A’ja Wilson has Las Vegas Aces one win away from a title

It’s time for another Episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This Episode features host Alex Simon and The Next‘s Las Vegas Aces beat Reporter Matthew Walter to discuss the Aces beating the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Matthew talks about his takeaway from Game 2 of the WNBA finals:

“My favorite part is after game one, Becky Hammon is talking to the media. But you can see in her head that there’s these wheels turning. She’s like, I’m already starting to think game two all the things we’re going to do differently. And it just looked like everything Clicked from the jump out of the jump ball, which was maybe the weirdest start of a game I’ve ever seen. After that point, the rest of the game it was not like a miscue. There were some more bad moments, some things that weren’t 100%. But that’s gonna happen every basketball game. I would say for 90% of the game, the Aces looked like they were controlling the style, the pace, exactly everything that they wanted to do.

Connecticut did not outbound by a whole lot. If not, I think it was tied on the glass and they didn’t get many second-chance points.”

Add Locked On Women’s Basketball to your daily routine

Here at The Next, in addition to the 24/7/365 written content our staff provides, we also host the daily Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. Join us Monday through Friday each week as we discuss all things WNBA, Collegiate basketball, basketball history and much more. Listen Wherever you find podcasts or watch on YouTube.

Matthew talks about Kelsey Plum’s performance in the WNBA Playoffs so far:

“I think a lot of talk had been made through the Seattle series in this series. Just Kelsey Plum hadn’t been herself. And if you think way, way, way back in the year. I think on this podcast between the two of us; I said Kelsey would be a dark horse MVP candidate. And you looked at me and thought I was crazy. And now, looking back on it, she finished like third in the MVP voting. You can tell Kelsey Plum has sort of this dual personality. And she is known for Barking at people and you sort of saw that disappear a little bit when she got into this little slump.

And I guess between games one and two A’ja Wilson said [I haven’t seen KP like I’m not seeing KP]. And she went up to Kelsey; she just said, “you need to get your shit together.” And we got KP tonight, not Kelsey Plum; we got KP because she did such a good job of taking whoever was guarding her off the bounce.”

The Nexta 24/7/365 Women’s basketball Newsroom

The Next: A basketball Newsroom brought to you by The IX. 24/7/365 Women’s basketball coverage, written, edited and photographed by our young, diverse staff and dedicated to breaking news, analysis, historical deep Dives and projections about the game we love.

Subscribe to make sure this vital work, creating a pipeline of young, diverse media professionals to write, edit and photograph the great game, continues and grows. Subscriptions include some exclusive content, but the reason for Subscriptions is a simple one: making sure our Writers and Editors creating 24/7/365 Women’s basketball coverage get paid to do it.

Make sure to subscribe to Locked on Women’s Basketballwhere we have new shows every weekday.

For more coverage of the WNBA, click here.