WNAC presents ‘Welcome to my World 60 years of Art & Counting’ by Jo Haslow

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present Welcome to my World 60 Years of Art & Counting by Jo Haslow. The opening reception will be Thursday, Dec. 3 from 5–7 p.m

Haslow is a long-time friend and artist that we have the pleasure to present in the Main Gallery.

She has a great talent with acrylic, watercolor, pastel and more, the arts center said in a press release. Haslow has been creating for 60 years. The arts center is honored to have her in the gallery for the month of giving. Make sure a special gift for someone this holiday season is not here.

The West Nebraska Arts Center is a 501c3 cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at the corner of 1st Avenue and 18th Street in Scottsbluff.

Visit the gallery free of charge Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm and weekends from 1-5 pm You can also visit our website for upcoming attractions at www.thewnac.com. Also, find us on Facebook.

WNAC is supported by local businesses and individuals who value having the arts center in our community. The community can support WNAC with an annual membership gift. Members of West Nebraska Arts Center receive first notification of our events.

Members also receive gallery postcards, a monthly newsletter, discounts gallery and gift shop purchases as well as classes, workshops, fundraiser tickets, and other special events. You will also receive the WNAC newsletter and invitations to special events. Activate or renew your membership online at www.thewnac.com, by visiting the arts center office, or call 308-632-2226.